Jebel Jais to reopen on January 31 after rain-related closures

Jebel Jais announced it will be reopening on Saturday, January 31, after the popular winter attraction closed temporarily in December 2025 over rain-related maintenance works.

Home to various activities, the attraction announced opening dates and status for each of them which had also closed their doors on December 23.

Jais Flight will reopen on January 31

Jais Sky Tour will start on February 7

1484 by Puro will open by January 31

Red Rock will remain closed

Meanwhile, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp opened within a few days after closure due to the adverse weather conditions that affected Jebel Jais.

Officials had said earlier reopening would follow a phased approach, with each area assessed individually before operations resume.

Visitors have been advised to have a booking for activities and restaurant or purchase a viewing deck park ticket, which costs Dh10, to access hiking, cycling, and other leisure activities.

The mountain temporarily closed all activities to conduct safety assessments and maintenance following adverse weather conditions that affected the area between December 17 and 19.

Authorities had said the rainfall resulted in standing water across parts of the UAE’s highest mountain, requiring targeted maintenance work to ensure safety standards are met.

Temporary road closures and essential maintenance efforts were put in place after the showers, as specialist teams carried out inspections and safety assessments.

Meanwhile, during periods of unsettled weather, visitors have been advised not to camp in wadis. Authorities also warned that standing water in certain areas may lead to shifting rocks and slippery paths. Visitors looking to hike and climb areas were also urged to exercise caution and avoid affected routes where necessary.