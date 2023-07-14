Japanese PM Kishida to visit UAE next week during his 3-nation Middle East trip

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, is scheduled to visit the UAE on Monday as part of his three-nation trip to the Middle East, which is aimed at enhancing cooperation across different sectors, including energy.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kishida’s visit will start this Sunday from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He will then land in Abu Dhabi on Monday and leave for Doha on Tuesday wrapping up a three-day trip. This will be the first state visit by a Japanese leader to the region since the late Shinzo Abe’s January 2020 tour.

The ministry said that Kishida will hold “meetings with the leaders of the three countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations”.

Kishida will be part of summit meetings in all three countries. In Abu Dhabi, he will participate in the UAE-Japan Business Forum at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

Through this visit, Kishida intends to “confirm cooperation with each country in various fields including energy, and to promote the maintenance and enhancement of the free and open international order based on the rule of law in light of the outcome of the G7 Hiroshima Summit”, the ministry noted.

“The visit will be accompanied by an economic mission with the aim of expanding business opportunities for Japanese enterprises,” the ministry added.

The strategic ties between Japan and the UAE date back more than 50 years. Japan is among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE in 1971. The UAE Embassy in Tokyo was inaugurated in December 1973, and the Japanese Embassy was inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in April 1974.

Over the years, the bilateral economic ties have gone from strength to strength, and Japan is among the UAE’s top trade partners. Apart from energy, the prime minister’s visit is expected to bolster cooperation in non-oil sectors like tourism, culture, science, space, and education among others.

