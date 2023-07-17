Japan PM arrives in UAE on official visit

Fumio Kishida was received by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

Photo: AFP

By Wam Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 1:03 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in the UAE at the start of his official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation were received by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

He is visiting the UAE as part of his three-nation trip to the Middle East, which is aimed at enhancing cooperation across different sectors, including energy.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kishida’s visit started on Sunday from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He will spend Monday in Abu Dhabi before leaving for Doha on Tuesday, wrapping up a three-day trip. This will be the first state visit by a Japanese leader to the region since the late Shinzo Abe’s January 2020 tour.

ALSO READ: