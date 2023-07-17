Japan PM arrives in UAE on official visit

October 7 will mark main election day across polling centres, with winners announced on October 13
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in the UAE at the start of his official visit to the country.
Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation were received by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
He is visiting the UAE as part of his three-nation trip to the Middle East, which is aimed at enhancing cooperation across different sectors, including energy.
According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kishida’s visit started on Sunday from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He will spend Monday in Abu Dhabi before leaving for Doha on Tuesday, wrapping up a three-day trip. This will be the first state visit by a Japanese leader to the region since the late Shinzo Abe’s January 2020 tour.
ALSO READ:
October 7 will mark main election day across polling centres, with winners announced on October 13
Residents have been advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours and avoid direct sun exposure
The luxury car boasts an 8-cylinder engine with a power of 542 horsepower
More than 1,000 participants take home a total of over Dh1.5 million in prize money
'Too short of a ride' for this family, as they shared an elevator with the royal on his birthday
Sheikh Mohamed greets the people with a smile and talks to them as they get their photograph taken with him
Raffle prizes for DSS have grown exponentially from gold to millions of dirhams in cash prizes, cars and even apartments
Swaleh Balala's clothing brand in Dubai offers 5% of its proceedings to The Mara Elephant Project