How one Janazah appeal brought hundreds of strangers to a UAE funeral

Hundreds of people who had never met her turned up in Dubai on Friday to attend the funeral prayer of a young mother, after a volunteer social media account asked UAE residents to stand in as her family.

Marwa, a Sudanese expat, died while giving birth to twins, leaving behind her newborns and her husband. Funeral prayers were held after Asr on September 25 at Al Qusais Cemetery Mosque.

A British Muslim resident who joined the prayer said in a video on Instagram that most of the crowd did not know her. "They have no family here in the UAE. But there are thousands of people that came to pray for her, and we don’t know her," he said.

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He noticed the turnout on the way to the mosque. "It struck me when I was driving. There was so much traffic because of the people coming,” he said. "I had never seen this before. The majority didn't know her. But they came because of an obligation they felt in their hearts to pray for her."

'Be her family and brothers'

On Friday morning, volunteer account Janaza UAE, also known as Janaiz Al Emarat, posted the time and place of the prayer. It also told residents that Marwa had no family in the country except her husband.

“She has no family here except her husband. Be her family and brothers,” the appeal said.

People of different nationalities came from across UAE to pray over her, follow the funeral and make dua for her, even though many of them had never met her.

Writer Rabab Al Taheri, who knew Marwa, said the gathering was a picture of the solidarity and compassion she sees in the UAE. "They came because a human being had passed, and a family, in that moment, needed people around it,” she said. “That is when I felt the true meaning of the phrase ‘be her brothers and family’. It turned from an invitation posted on a platform into a living scene on the ground.”

She said citizens and residents stood in one row. The presence of Emiratis, she added, was striking.

How the notices go out

Abdullah Hussein Al Marzouqi, who owns the Janaza UAE account and runs it himself, said the service is voluntary and covers funerals in all emirates, not just one.

Death notices reach the account from the family of the deceased or from relatives. Nothing is posted until the report is checked. “A lot of rumours reach us,” Al Marzouqi said. “We do not publish until we have verified that the news is true.”

The aim, he said, is to share the time and location of the funeral prayer so the largest possible number of people can attend.

He also wants the service in every home, even if only one person in the household follows it. Sometimes, he said, people only learn that a relative has died because the account posted it.

Al Marzouqi said he advises everyone to attend any other janazah prayers as there is great reward in paraying for the deceased, he said.

'You are one of us'

Al Taheri said Marwa was kind-hearted, peaceful, smiling and soft-spoken. She lived quietly and simply, but left a good mark on everyone who knew her. What moved her at the funeral, she said, was not only the size of the crowd. It was that so many people had no previous connection to Marwa at all.

After the burial, the messages did not stop. Al Taheri said a large number of people contacted her, including people who did not know the family, offering to help Marwa's husband and her twin boys, Fahad and Fahid. They also asked after Marwa's sisters.

They wanted the family to feel it was not alone, she said, and they wanted the twins to grow up surrounded by people who would treat them as their own.

“Marwa has gone, but her husband, Fahad and Fahid were not left alone,” Al Taheri said. In such moments, she said, nobody asks where a person came from. The question is how to stand with them.

That, she said, is the UAE she knows — a country that does not only gather people on its land, but gathers them around mercy, humanity and belonging.