It’s your right to know
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
When you think of McDonald’s, you might definitely think of a few things - fries, chicken McNuggets, and of course the Big Mac, with its bun-patty structure. But have you ever given a thought about what goes behind the making of these delicious meals before it reaches your table?
Since time immemorial, the fast food joint has been committed to the quality of the products it serves at each restaurant, while also maintaining an active social responsibility agenda. McDonald’s UAE reflects its world-renowned food from carefully vetting the best suppliers to constantly monitoring ingredients to creating new technologies that help maintain food quality and safety.
Demonstrating its commitment to transparency, McDonald’s 'YourRightToKnowPlatform' is an interactive digital medium that allows people to ask any questions that they have about the brand and its food. Visitors pondering what goes into the Chicken McNuggets, how McDonald’s fries are made, or if McDonald's uses Halal beef and chicken will be able to receive factual responses through the platform. The questions asked are then visible to the wider community to ensure clarity on all aspects of operations. Setting a precedent for the food and beverage industry, the 'YourRightToKnowPlatform' comes as an ideal tool for enabling open dialogue with customers, while also demonstrating the brand’s pride in the food it serves to its customers. The iconic brand is consistently improving the quality of its food to serve customers better and help them make informed food choices. It strictly follows the UAE laws to ensure the highest food safety and Halal standards, which means using 100 per cent Halal beef seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper, with no additives, preservatives or anything else. The restaurant also uses 100 per cent halal chicken meat, sourced only from trusted suppliers. Through the 'YourRightToKnowPlatform', the restaurant aims to promote greater transparency by letting its consumers understand how McDonald’s sources its ingredients and curates’ menus, from the packaging to distribution, logistics and overall quality control. As a part of the brand’s commitment to guaranteeing high quality food, it works closely with a network of farmers and local suppliers to ensure the food is of good quality.
'YourRightToKnow' comes as a continuation of this transparency journey in today’s world where customers demand more information and transparency. The brand prides itself on no secrets and continued honesty towards ingredients and the sourcing process for the halal beef and chicken products. The platform is open to all sorts of queries from — ‘Is your beef 100 per cent halal’ to ‘do you use freshly cracked eggs in your breakfast’ to ‘do your fries contain cow’s protein’? Recently, McDonald’s also introduced its newest cooking oil across all restaurants. This unique blend from sunflower and canola reduces saturated fat content by 80 per cent, adding better nutritional value to McDonald’s favourites.
In an ongoing effort to contribute to the well-being of the communities and highlight the continuous environmental benefits of their actions McDonald’s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group joined forces in spreading green values among the UAE’s children by planting trees across the nation as part of their ‘Planting a Greener Future’ campaign.
Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE today has more than 190 restaurants geographically located to service customers in many areas.
