'It's like preparing for a wedding': Families in UAE spend over Dh6,000 to celebrate Eid Al Etihad

Photo: Supplied

Some Emirati families spend more than Dh6,000 to celebrate the UAE National Day (now called Eid Al Etihad), paying close attention to every detail — from entertainment and live shows to giveaways featuring the UAE flag. For these families, National Day is a cherished occasion, much like a wedding in the UAE that deserves to be celebrated with joy and care.

Um Dalal, a 36-year-old Emirati living in Dubai, said her family's celebrations usually exceed Dh6,000. This budget covers various components, including UAE-themed decorations, engaging activities, cash prizes, an Emirati-themed photo corner, and themed giveaways such as chocolates and perfumes.

Um Dalal noted: "Small details like these giveaways can be quite expensive. For example, a tray of chocolates in the colours of the UAE flag can cost more than Dh600, while hospitality catering services can go more than Dh1,200."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We don't celebrate on the 2nd of December," she said, noting: "With so many events happening that day, we prefer to choose another day within the same week. Preparations are already underway, with one family member responsible for hosting. At the same time, everyone contributes to the costs and organisation of the event."

Last year, Um Dalal's family celebrated at a temporary winter camp in the desert, embracing the spirit of UAE National Day alongside other camps that were also celebrating, with the air filled with national songs. Their celebration included contests for the best Emirati dress, traditional dances, and a focus on Emirati cooking.

"We put a lot of time into practicing and rehearsing for this day to enjoy a luxurious National Day," she said, looking forward to this year's celebration, featuring Emirati dresses designed for walking on the red carpet competition.

‘It's like preparing for a wedding’

Many families have expenses that exceed Dh6,000 as they include family and neighbours in their celebrations. Sharjah-based Reem Hussain, 25, described the UAE National Day celebration like a wedding, noting, "Preparing for Eid Al Etihad is similar to preparing for a wedding, involving henna, salon, purchasing new clothes that match the UAE's colors, and selecting gold that reflects the UAE's heritage."

Reem's aunt, who lives in Sharjah, is known for hosting large National Day celebrations. "In her neighbourhood, everyone knows each other, so when she plans the celebration, we always prepare enough food for all the neighbours who want to join us," Reem explained.

Her aunt organises a big dinner buffet to ensure everyone is fed. She arranges prizes for various competitions while decorating her home. Reem added, "I think it's costly, as we're talking about a number that greatly exceeds 70 people."

‘Creating a festive atmosphere’

The costs of celebrations can double, particularly for families who rent farms for their events and stay there for two days. H. Al Blooshi shared her family's tradition of celebrating UAE National Day by renting a family farm. "We love to celebrate important occasions, and National Day is definitely one of them," she said.

"I believe my family spends more than Dh7,000 on the National Day celebration," said Al Blooshi.