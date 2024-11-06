'It's a way of life': Meet UAE residents who sort waste, achieve lowest carbon footprint

Photo: Supplied

A neighbourhood in Dubai has achieved significant progress in waste management, boasting the lowest emissions footprint in the UAE, with a 78 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to the national average.

This success is attributed to the residents of Sustainability City, who adhere to an efficient waste management system that emphasizes recycling and composting.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, British expat Sally Maddison explained how the city promotes waste reduction and encourages residents to separate their waste at the source.

“Previously, I lived in Arabian Ranches, where we had some recycling options, but they weren’t as comprehensive as what we have here in Sustainable City. Inside our home, each recycling bin is labelled—so even the kids know exactly where to put different types of waste. We sort everything: paper and cardboard, metal, glass, and plastic.”

“Additionally, the landscaping here is impressive, and the gardeners understand where to dispose of green waste, which is picked up by an electric truck. There’s even a composting service that collects organic waste, making it easier to recycle and compost responsibly.”

‘It’s a way of life’

The former Amsterdam resident said that recycling and reusing were also a part of her daily life there.

She emphasized that it is crucial to understand that accessibility to sustainability is seen as a social as well as an economic issue around the world now.

“It’s not hard at all, it’s a way of life. We have a general waste bin as well, but sorting has become second nature. With five different bins in our home, everyone knows where things go, and it doesn’t take any extra effort. Even my four-year-old picks up the paper and I tell him put in the cardboard bin. So, everyone is involved, and it feels good to contribute to a more sustainable environment.”

“Sustainable City also has designated bins for electronic waste and clothing. Old clothes or toys go to the charity bin, while broken electronics like vacuums or printers can be dropped off in the electronics container,” added the resident who has lived in Sustainability City for five years now.

Similarly, Alex Morriss follows a similar process at home with dedicated bins to dispose of different types of trash.

“In our community, we have designated bins for cardboard, paper, metals, and glass. Residents sort their recyclables at home and then place them into the corresponding garbage bins provided throughout the city for each specific item. Additionally, some households have food disposal systems.”

“The developer provides sorting boxes, and most of us have them at home. I’d say people generally make a good effort to sort their waste. The community bins are emptied regularly, I believe twice a day, so Tadbeer collects the recyclables consistently.”

Shedding light on areas of improvement, he explained that during the summer, it can be challenging for people to find the patience to sort out trash, particularly when bins become overfilled, as the community is well-populated.

“It would likely be more convenient for residents if larger-capacity bins were available. Although this community does more than others, there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to managing food waste,” added Morriss.

Community engagement Meanwhile, the community's waste management team actively engages with residents by regularly hosting educational workshops that not only raise awareness but also provide practical ways for residents to adopt sustainable lifestyles. Beyond education, efforts are made to empower residents to become active participants and leaders in sustainability by encouraging them to initiate or lead projects they are passionate about. Marwa Nahlawi, General Manager, Diamond Developers said, "Our comprehensive environmental strategies have resulted in our residents having the lowest emissions footprint in the UAE, with a 78 per cent reduction in carbon footprint compared to the national average." "This approach has also fostered a high level of community engagement, with 78 per cent of residents actively participating in or initiating social and environmental initiatives. For example, our waste management strategy—which includes segregation at source and providing segregation bins for residents within their households—has been a key success. We've made it easy for residents to responsibly dispose of waste by offering collection points for various waste streams, including electronic waste, organic waste, green waste, and even cooking oil. These efforts have allowed us to achieve an impressive 87 per cent waste diversion from landfill," she added. Nahlawi also pointed out that technology plays a crucial role in advancing sustainability practices within communities and in future cities. "This is why we developed the Living Lab program, which allows us to seamlessly test and implement relevant solutions and technologies for faster and more efficient deployment in our future projects and communities. These technologies include humidity harvesting, last-mile delivery robots, and autonomous shuttles, all of which help us reduce emissions and increase efficiency, bringing us closer to achieving our net-zero emissions goals."