'It captured kids' attention': UAE residents laud Quran TV channel as inspiring addition to daily life

Baraa Murad, a mother and a family counsellor, couldn't help but thank Sharjah authorities for creating the Holy Quran TV channel, the first in the UAE. Now, her children can learn the holy book better.

"I require my children to listen to the Holy Quran for a certain period before watching their favorite programmes," Murad told Khaleej Times.

"When I introduced them to Sharjah's Quran TV channel, I noticed their attention was captured without distraction, thanks to the serene background, which helped them focus on the recitation," said the resident, who has tuned into the channel since it was launched on Friday, August 16.

The broadcast can be accessed through Channel 579 on the Etisalat E-life device. It's also available on the Marasi app.

“I thank Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, for this initiative and all those involved in it," said Murad, who has made it a habit to incorporate Quranic programmes into her daily routine, helping her memorise the verses better.

The new channel, available 24/7, offers viewers a diverse range of programming, including Holy Quran recitation, a guide to Quranic sciences, and Quranic teachings.

Fahd Saeed, also from Sharjah, described the channel as "a cornerstone" for content that enhances Islamic values, with its programmes that support regular Quran reading and offer in-depth explanations of the verses.

He said it would be a valuable resource for new Muslims and those interested in learning about Islam, making it an integral part of daily life.

The channel, he added, would promote values such as tolerance and peace, "playing a key role in spreading a culture of justice, kindness, and social solidarity, thereby building a cohesive community based on religious and ethical principles".

'Valuable in today's world'

Abdullah Khalfan Al Baloushi, who works at Ras Al Khaimah Radio, lauded the initiative as a 'vital' move in today’s world.

“Creating a television channel specialised in meaningful and inspirational religious content is a crucial step in the current era, where people are seeking content that enhances spiritual values and deepens religious understanding," he told Khaleej Times.