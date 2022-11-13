Istanbul blast: UAE issues advisory to citizens as explosion kills 6

He said in his lawsuit that he paid Dh4,725 to the beauty clinic for the sessions
The UAE consulate in Istanbul, Turkey has issued a safety advisory for the country's citizens after an explosion on the city's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Sunday has reportedly left four people dead and 38 injured.
The authority has called upon citizens to stay away from the site of the explosion as well as the surrounding Taksim area, urging them to follow the safety instructions issued by Turkish authorities.
In the case of an emergency, residents may contact the consulate using the numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The cause of the explosion is not yet clear. A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang as pedestrians turned and ran away.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users have said shops were shuttered and the avenue has been closed down.
