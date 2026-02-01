Israeli violations in Gaza hinder peace plan efforts: UAE, Saudi, 6 other nations warn

Israel's repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza hinder efforts during the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, foreign ministers of several Arab and Asian countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Israeli attacks have resulted in the killing and wounding of over a thousand Palestinians. These actions risk "escalating tensions", according to the joint statement by foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey.

At a time when global parties are "working collectively to advance the second phase of Trump's peace plan and implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803," the violations risk undermining efforts aimed at restoring stability, the ministers said.

They also directly pose a threat to the political process and the efforts to create the conditions necessary for transitioning to a more stable phase in the Gaza Strip, the ministers warned.

All parties "must exercise full restraint" during this critical period to sustain the ceasefire. It is essential to fully commit to the second phase of Trump's peace plan and "create favourable conditions to move toward early recovery and reconstruction," the statement read.

The ministers urged the need to advance "a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood".