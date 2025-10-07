Israeli companies will not take part in Dubai Airshow 2025, organiser confirms

Israeli companies will not take part in the Dubai Airshow 2025, the organiser confirmed on Tuesday.

While speaking during a press conference for Dubai Airshow 2025, Timothy Hawes, managing director of Informa, said Israeli firms “won’t be participating” in the exhibition, which will run next month.

There are around 98 countries taking part in the biggest edition of the Dubai Airshow. The show will also have 20 country pavilions.

Israeli media earlier reported that Israel will not take part in the Dubai Airshow this year.