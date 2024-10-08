Israel-Hezbollah crisis: 4 ways UAE residents can donate to help Lebanon

The Emirates' President earlier ordered an urgent relief aid package worth $100 million as part of the country's efforts to support the Lebanese people
Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the people residing in Lebanon have taken a hit with airstrikes killing more than 1,000 people since September 17.
The violence has also forced up to a million people to flee their homes, leading to displacement.
The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed ordered an urgent relief aid package worth $100 million as part of the country's efforts to support and assist the Lebanese people. The Emirates has also been sending aircraft loaded with medical, food, relief supplies and shelter equipment to Lebanon.
The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Affairs Council has also begun a campaign — UAE stands with Lebanon — to support the Lebanese people.
During this trying time, local organisations based in the UAE are offering residents a chance to do their part by making a donation. Here are some platforms that residents can turn to.
Residents can donate to Lebanon through UAE's relief campaign 'UAE stands with Lebanon'. The campaign begins on October 8 and is set to run until the 21st of the month and is in collaboration with other humanitarian and charitable organisations.
There are two types of donations that will be accepted from the public — in kind and in cash. As of now, there is no information provided as to what items residents can donate.
The humanitarian relief package collection and packing campaign will be held at specified times and designated locations as follows:
Those interested in donating cash can do it through the bank accounts of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority or through the website and smart applications of ERC and official associations operating in the country.
On the website, the campaign is under the 'Relieving Lebanon' title.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT
Account number: 20000488
IBAN: AE600500000000020000488
SWIFT: ABDIAEADXXX
Dubai Islamic Bank
Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT
Account number: 3520440014301
IBAN: AE95 0240 0035 2044 0014 301
SWIFT: DUIBAEAD
Sharjah Islamic Bank
Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT
Account number: 11445518005
IBAN: AE620410000011445518005
SWIFT: NBSHAEAS
Emirates Islamic
Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT
Account number: 3707456796903
IBAN: AE710340003707456796903
SWIFT: MEBLAEAD
Careem has partnered up with Allo Beirut, a popular street food joint in the UAE, to donate to Lebanon. Titled as 'Together for Lebanon', for every order placed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the two platforms will be donating Dh10 towards Lebanon.
Both Careem and Allo Beirut have partnered up with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC helps facilitate access to water, food, medical supplies and care, and humanitarian aid to all those affected on the ground.
"Our hearts are with the thousands of families in Lebanon facing displacement, grief, and unimaginable levels of fear. Amid these dark times, we offer our unwavering support," Careem said through a post on social media.
UNICEF Gulf has sent out an urgent appeal for the children in Lebanon. Residents can donate through the humanitarian organisation's website on the 'Donate for Lebanon' section. This can either be done through a one-time donation or on a monthly basis.
One time: Those interested can choose from either one of the amounts: Dh370, Dh730, Dh1,100. They can also donate any amount of their choice through the 'other' option.
Monthly basis: On a monthly basis, residents can give Dh37, Dh92, Dh180. They can also donate any amount of their choice through the 'other' option.
UNICEF focuses on using these funds towards delivering urgent life-saving medical aid to hospitals, providing clean and safe water, offering nutritional support and giving essential supplies like emergency hygiene kits, blankets and sleeping bags in displacement shelters.
The Big Heart Foundation has been offering a Lebanon Fund since 2020, when a massive explosion rocked Beirut's port. The devastating incident took place in the same year that the Covid-19 pandemic began, leading to dire socio-economic situations in the country.
The foundation aims to protect children and families in vulnerable situations outside the UAE. This includes health, education and emergency aid services.
Residents can donate to Lebanon through the charitable organisations' website, SMS, WhatsApp and bank transfer. The channels offer donations of Dh50, Dh100, Dh200, Dh500. Those interested can also donate their choice of amount.
Bank transfer
Full name: TBHF - LEBANON FUND
Short name: TBHF – Lebanon Fund
Account number: 0011-430430-040
IBAN: AE460410000011430430040
Bank name: Sharjah Islamic Bank
Swift code: NBSHAEAS
Main Branch - Sharjah
