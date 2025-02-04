Island Tower Breaks Ground in Dubai: The Future of Luxury Living Begins

The groundbreaking ceremony for I’sola Bella by MAK Developers marks not just the start of construction but the birth of an architectural revolution

Dubai, UAE – A new chapter in Dubai’s real estate story has begun. The groundbreaking ceremony for I’sola Bella by MAK Developers marks not just the start of construction but the birth of an architectural revolution. For the first time ever, a tower in Dubai will house its own private island—a bold fusion of nature and urban sophistication. MAK Developers operates under the esteemed Al Hadaf Group, known for strategic real estate developments and luxury hospitality ventures.

A Vision That Defies Convention

In a city that constantly pushes the boundaries of design, I’sola Bella stands out. Inspired by the enchanting Isola Bella Island in Italy, this tower is more than a residence—it’s a sanctuary in the sky, merging resort-style living with city life.

As guests and industry leaders gathered at the groundbreaking site in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), anticipation filled the air. Speeches were given, shovels hit the ground, and the foundation for something extraordinary was laid.

“This isn’t just about building a tower,” said Mr. Sudais Moti, COO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers. “This is about reimagining what’s possible in real estate. We’re creating a space where every day feels like a vacation, where residents wake up to an island retreat without leaving home.”

More Than a Home—A Lifestyle

What makes I’sola Bella more than just a striking architectural statement? 45 world-class amenities—the most in any tower in JVC. From an infinity sky pool to a real sand beach, from a private cigar lounge to a gaming room and digital library, every feature has been designed for an elevated living experience.

“This project reflects our vision of creating more than just residences—we are crafting timeless experiences that blend innovation, luxury, and community, setting new benchmarks for modern living in Dubai,” said Mr. Ali Khan, CEO and Founder of MAK Developers and Al Hadaf Group.

Residents will enjoy: An exclusive island pool in the heart of the tower Pet-friendly spaces, including an animal daycare Coworking and business lounges for modern professionals Luxury wellness areas like an ice plunge bath, steam room, and outdoor yoga deck

“This is more than a home,” said one of the investors at the event. “Every day will bring a new experience to enjoy with my friends and family.”

Why JVC? Dubai’s Real Estate Hotspot

Choosing JVC for I’sola Bella was no coincidence. The community has recorded the highest property transactions in Dubai, making it a prime investment location. With direct access to Al Khail Road, JVC offers an ideal mix of connectivity and lifestyle.

With I’sola Bella already nearing sell-out status, investors and homebuyers recognize the potential of this groundbreaking project.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

As the final shovel hit the ground, this event wasn’t just about construction—it was about legacy. A legacy of breaking norms, embracing innovation, and setting new standards in real estate.

With Dubai’s skyline as its backdrop, I’sola Bella isn’t just rising—it’s redefining.

Welcome to the future of luxury living.