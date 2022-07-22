Is it a car or a boat? Jetcars are Dubai's newest social media influencer trend

Fifteen-minute drive costs Dh1,000; one-hour ride priced at Dh3,000

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 3:14 PM

Driving a jetcar has gotten people talking after becoming a popular trend among several social media influencers online.

Modelled after sports cars, the swanky marine vehicles can reach a speed of up to 60 kilometres per hour. A fleet of seven is operated by waterlink.ae and offers riders an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The jetcar is parked along the Dubai Harbour, and those who want a ride must book online or at the desk at the Five Palm Jumeirah. They will then be taken to the jetcar through the Dubai Marina by speedboat. As many as three lifeguards will accompany guests, who must wear a lifejacket at all times.

Each jetcar driver must follow a few metres behind an expert jet ski operator.

"The jet ski cuts the harsh waves and leaves room for a smooth adventurous drive," explains an instructor.

Guests can also request a photographer and a videographer at an extra cost.

Renting one for a fifteen-minute drive will cost nearly Dh1,000, and a one-hour ride is offered at Dh3,000.

