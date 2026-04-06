Iran’s attacks could deepen US role in Gulf, says Gargash

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Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has underscored the necessity of securing the Strait of Hormuz as a fundamental condition in any future agreement with Iran, while reaffirming its strategic security partnership with the United States.

Speaking to a group of foreign journalists, Dr Anwar Gargash said “I believe the Iranian strategy will effectively lead to cementing the US role in the Gulf going forward,” he said, according to Al Bayan.

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He also stated that while the UAE does not seek hostility with Iran, there is a profound lack of trust with the current regime. According to Al Bayan, Dr Gargash emphasised that the foundations for the UAE’s return are robust, noting, “We will return, and we will return with great strength, but we will also have to do some work.”

Addressing the critical issue of maritime security, Reuters reported that Dr Gargash made it clear the UAE is prepared to support international efforts to protect vital waterways. “We are not ready to act as a naval power, but we will join any US-led effort, or any international effort, to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

He highlighted the global significance of the strait, adding, “This matter is of paramount importance to the global economy and international trade; it is a highly critical issue for everyone. The Strait of Hormuz cannot be held hostage by any country.”

The diplomatic adviser insisted that securing the strait must be an integral part of settling any dispute, requiring a clear and definitive agreement. He also pointed out that when Iranians discuss compensation, the same principle applies to countries that have suffered damages from Iran’s actions.

Comprehensive agreement needed

According to Al Bayan, Dr Gargash emphasised that any agreement with Iran should not be limited to halting US and Israeli military actions against Tehran. It must also encompass an end to Iran’s hostile actions against its neighbours.

He explained that the Iranian regime is fighting for its own survival rather than for the state, noting that no normal regime would accept the level of destruction currently witnessed in its country.

“We also want to see an end to this conflict, but its end must not lead to a state of continuous instability in the region,” he said. “From our perspective, we do not want further escalation, but we also do not want a ceasefire that fails to address some of the main issues that could create a more dangerous environment in the region.”

US security partnership

Highlighting the strategic importance of the US alliance, Reuters noted that Dr Gargash predicted the current Iranian strategy would effectively cement the American role in the Gulf in the future.

“Our main security partner is the United States… and we will further strengthen our relationship with the United States,” he affirmed.

He also expressed gratitude for the international backing the UAE receives, stating, “We are very grateful to the many countries that help us… There are many countries standing by our side,” according to Al Bayan.