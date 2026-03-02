Iranian attacks on Gulf states: 9 key takeaways from GCC meeting
The Gulf bloc convened an extraordinary session after missile and drone strikes targeted member states, outlining a unified stance on security, self-defence and diplomacy
- PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 10:59 AM
Despite repeated diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation, and explicit assurances that their territories would not be used to launch attacks, Iran targeted Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, striking civilian and residential facilities.
At its extraordinary Ministerial Council meeting on Sunday, the Gulf bloc condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks against the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, describing them as “treacherous”.