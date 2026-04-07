2 Pakistanis injured in Iranian strike targeting Sharjah's Thuraya telecom building

Two Pakistani expats were moderately injured after an Iranian missile targeted the Thuraya Telecommunications Company building in Sharjah on Tuesday, April 7. This is the second such attack on the same building, as an earlier attack took place on March 30.

Sharjah authorities confirmed that they were dealing with the incident on Tuesday afternoon, adding that the injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

They also urged the public not to spread rumors and to rely only on official sources for information.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Just yesterday, authorities in Fujairah responded to an incident that occurred at the Du building after an Iranian missile targeted the building. The Fujairah Media Office said that no person was injured in the incident.

On April 7, 2026, UAE's air defence systems engaged one ballistic missile and 11 UAV’s launched from Iran, the nation's Ministry of Defence confirmed this afternoon.

Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 UAVs.

Since the onset of the Iranian attacks, 13 people have died — 2 members of the armed forces have been martyred, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 221 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.