Iran denies involvement in murder of Israeli-Moldovan citizen in UAE

Iran rejects allegations that it was involved in the murder of Israeli citizen Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates, Iran's embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday.

The Iranian embassy in the UAE said it "categorically rejects the allegations of Iran’s involvement in the murder of this individual". The denial comes after the UAE confirmed the arrest of three suspects involved in the crime.

Kogan, who was also an Moldovan citizen, was reported missing by his family on November 21. An investigation was launched, during which his body was discovered and the perpetrators identified. Legal proceedings have begun against the arrested suspects, authorities said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denounced Kogan's killing as a "heinous" act.

The UAE stressed that the country would use "all legal powers to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability."