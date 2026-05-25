Iran conflict: UAE facts rebut claims on war role, stability and economy

Three claims about the UAE have gained space on some digital and traditional media, including Iranian platforms: that the country took part in the American-Israeli war against Iran, that its federation is fragile, and that its economy is vulnerable.

But official UAE statements show a different picture. The UAE has repeatedly said it was not party to the war, did not allow its airspace, territory or waters to be used for attacks against Iran, and has continued to demonstrate political, institutional and economic resilience during regional crises.

Here, Khaleej Times looks at the three narratives and what the public record shows.

Claim 1: UAE participated in the war against Iran

The most direct claim circulated across some Iranian platforms is that the UAE took part in the American-Israeli war against Iran.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly affirmed the country’s commitment to not allowing its airspace, territory or waters to be used in any hostile military action against Iran. The ministry also said the UAE would not provide logistical support in that regard.

That position was not a one-off statement. During a UAE Government media briefing, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, reiterated that the UAE’s position was “long standing and clearly declared”.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, also rejected attempts to cast the UAE as part of the conflict. He said the UAE was not party to the war and had made sincere efforts until the last moment to mediate between Washington and Tehran to avoid it. He also said the country continued to exercise restraint while seeking a way out for Iran and the region.

UAE officials have repeatedly maintained that the country remains outside the conflict even as its cities and infrastructure have been targeted.

Claim 2: UAE federation is fragile

Another narrative seen across some Iranian platforms questions the strength of the UAE federation. That claim runs against the Union’s history, governance model and the way the country has responded during moments of pressure.

The UAE was founded in 1971 as a federation built on shared social, cultural, political and economic foundations. For more than five decades, the seven emirates have weathered regional tensions, global crises and economic shocks through a federal model based on coordination, stability and shared national priorities.

That cohesion was visible during the recent escalation. In April, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi. They affirmed that the UAE had overcome the crisis with strength, resilience and determination, underscoring the country’s ability to address challenges through the effectiveness of its institutions and the unity and cohesion of its society.

The same message of unity was reflected across the emirates. Sheikh Mohamed met the Rulers of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, with discussions focused on national issues, citizen wellbeing, development priorities, social cohesion and the UAE’s continued security and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, inspected Fujairah Port and reviewed measures to ensure business continuity at the highest levels of operational efficiency. They affirmed that the port is a key UAE asset supporting the national economy, international energy markets and the country’s position in global trade.

In March, Sheikh Mohamed was also seen walking through Dubai Mall with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. The public appearance sent a visible message of calm, continuity and confidence.

Government briefings, foreign affairs statements, emergency alerts, aviation updates and public safety instructions all pointed to the same conclusion: The UAE’s institutions were operating in sync.

Claim 3: UAE economy is vulnerable to regional tensions

A third narrative suggests that the UAE economy is vulnerable and easily affected by regional tensions.

Recent economic indicators, official briefings and ratings assessments challenge that claim.

During the UAE Government briefing, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE economy continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by diversification, openness and proactive policy frameworks. He said the country had adopted flexible and forward-looking economic strategies that enhance its capacity to absorb geopolitical and economic pressures.

The minister also said the UAE maintained strategic reserves of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for months. Import flows were continuing under approved plans without disruption, supported by diversified trade partnerships and alternative sourcing mechanisms. Tourism facilities, including hotels, resorts, attractions and shopping centres, continued to operate normally, while aviation authorities activated emergency air corridors and regional contingency plans.

Ratings agencies have also pointed to the UAE’s underlying strength. S&P Global Ratings expects the UAE economy to remain resilient despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, supported by strong fiscal buffers, diversified growth engines and one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth portfolios. S&P reaffirmed the UAE’s AA/A-1+ sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook.

Moody’s also maintained the UAE’s Aa2 sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook, citing high per capita income, strong institutions, effective policymaking, low debt and substantial fiscal reserves.

Public confidence has also remained strong. A GCC-wide survey found that 92 per cent of respondents in the UAE remained confident in the economy, while 91 per cent believed the country was on the right track despite conflict-related risks.

Misinformation front

The circulation of such claims reflects the growing role of misinformation during regional crises. When military tensions rise, the information space becomes another front, where misleading narratives can be used to sow doubt, create confusion and undermine public confidence.

During the Iranian aggression, UAE authorities repeatedly urged residents to rely only on official sources and approved national media channels. The Ministry of Defence warned against rumours and unverified reports, while NCEMA said the Joint National Media Cell had been activated to ensure transparent and consistent communication.