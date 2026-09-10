iPhone Duo for up to Dh13,559? Apple’s foldable tests UAE residents' appetite

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, priced from Dh8,499 in the UAE, is set to test how far consumers are willing to stretch their budgets for the company’s most premium smartphone yet, while investors assess whether the new device can deliver meaningful growth.

The iPhone Duo, unveiled as part of Apple’s biggest iPhone redesign in a decade, will be available in the UAE from October 23, with pre-orders opening on October 16. The UAE will be among the first markets to receive the device.

Prices start at Dh8,499 and rise to Dh13,599 for the highest configuration, putting the foldable firmly at the top end of the smartphone market. Josh Gilbert, lead analyst for Apac and the Middle East at investment platform eToro, said the key challenge for Apple would be converting interest in the new form factor into sales at scale.

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“The challenge for Ternus is persuading consumers to spend that money on a new device at scale,” he said, referring to Apple CEO John Ternus. “For the Duo to make a meaningful contribution, it needs to ship in volume. A place in the product line-up alone will not be enough.”

The launch also marks Ternus’ first major product showcase as Apple chief executive, following his succession of Tim Cook.

Apple shares fluctuated during the event before ending broadly flat. Gilbert said the market reaction was relatively positive given that Apple’s stock had already risen by about 40 per cent over the previous 12 months.

“Investors had already bought into the foldable story, so finishing practically flat is a fairly decent result given recent history,” he said. “Ternus has come through his first big test, and the initial market reaction suggests investors are receptive to what Apple’s longstanding hardware leader has delivered.”

High price, high expectations

The iPhone Duo starts at US$1,999 globally and rises to US$3,199 for the highest configuration.

Gilbert said financing and monthly leasing options could reduce the immediate cost for consumers, but the ultimate test would be whether Apple could move beyond its most loyal customers.

The launch comes as Apple seeks to maintain growth in its hardware business while facing higher component costs.

Gilbert pointed to pressure on gross margins in the company’s most recent quarter, alongside rising memory costs, as factors investors will be watching closely.

“The Duo’s engineering does not come cheap. Two displays and extensive miniaturisation add to the cost, while memory prices remain a headache,” he said.

Apple increased the price of the Pro and Pro Max models by US$100, while prices for the existing iPhone 16, 17e, 17 and Air models also rose by US$100, according to the analysis.

“The increases Apple has pushed through look modest against those pressures. That is the concern for margins from here,” Gilbert said.

AI remains a question

While the foldable hardware was the centrepiece of the launch, Apple also faced questions over the pace of its artificial intelligence development.

The presentation largely built on Apple Intelligence and Siri developments previously shown in June, with Ternus positioning the iPhone as an intelligent personal hub.

Apple also introduced Siri Recaps on Apple Watch.

For Gilbert, however, the event did not deliver a major new AI development.

“The disappointment for me was the lack of a major fresh AI announcement,” he said.

Apple’s approach is increasingly centred on using devices already owned by consumers as the gateway to its AI services, Gilbert said.

The bigger question, he added, was how effectively third-party applications would be integrated with Siri, which could determine how useful Apple’s AI offering becomes in everyday use.

New direction under Ternus

The foldable launch could provide an early indication of the priorities under Ternus, who spent much of his career leading Apple’s hardware development.

“If Cook’s decade was about services, Ternus’ looks set to be about devices and getting more Apple products into more rooms,” Gilbert said.

“But investors are still waiting for a clearer step forward on AI. Apple has put a builder in charge; now the test is whether that hardware expertise can deliver the growth the market expects while competitors accelerate their AI efforts.”

For Apple, the iPhone Duo therefore represents more than the addition of a new form factor to its smartphone line-up.

Its high UAE price will put the focus on whether the company can turn demand for an ultra-premium device into sufficient volumes, while balancing the higher cost of producing a foldable against the need to protect profitability.