iPhone 18 Pro launch: Dubai buyers ready to pay up to Dh1,500 extra to get it first

As pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max began on Saturday, some UAE residents said they are willing to pay up to Dh1,500 extra to get their hands on the new models, according to retailers in the UAE.

"There is good demand for the new iPhones, and some customers are prepared to pay up to Dh1,500 above the official price just to get the phone on the first day,” said Moideen Mustafa from Phoneline in Deira. “The 512GB version is usually one of the most popular configurations, and we are already seeing strong interest in the 512GB iPhone 18 Pro Max.”

He added that the premium may come down after the first few days. “It could be around Dh1,000 by the third day, but it is difficult to predict because everything depends on supply and demand,” he said.

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Apple announced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models on Thursday and pre-orders started at 4pm UAE time on Saturday, September 12. These phones will be available in the UAE starting September 18.

Buyers can choose the model, storage and colour, with home delivery or in-store pickup options, where available. The new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

Moideen added that the burgundy is currently the most popular colour, with many users specifically asking for it.

On Friday evening, the Apple store in Dubai Mall was extremely busy, with many customers walking in expecting to see the new phones on display. “A lot of people are asking to see the new phone,” said an Apple store staff member. “We are telling them that the new models will be on display only after Friday. There is a buzz about it, especially the Duo. We are expecting the interest to increase once the new devices come.”

Lukewarm response

However, according to Mohammed Shareef, owner of Extel Mobiles, this year the response to the phones has been lukewarm as compared to previous years. “Usually, by this time, we have about 2000 pre-orders,” he said. “But this time, the pre-orders have been significantly lower.”

Mohammed said there are several reasons why the response has been mild this year. “First is that due to the regional tensions, people are being more cautious in their spending,” he said. “So many are choosing to wait and get reviews before making a decision.”

Another reason, he said, is that people are waiting for the iPhone Duo to launch. For the iPhone Duo, pre-orders in UAE begin on Friday, October 16, with availability of the phone starting Friday, October 23. “It is the first time that Apple has launched a foldable design, and most Apple enthusiasts are excited about it,” he said. “So we are expecting more of an impact when that model launches in October.”