iPhone 18 price hike in UAE: Will older models become more expensive too?

Reports that the upcoming iPhone 18 could cost more in the UAE appear to be changing the local smartphone market even before the phone is officially launched.

Mobile phone traders in the local markets told Khaleej Times that prices of some iPhone 17 models have already increased by Dh200 to Dh300 recently. They also said customer enquiries have risen sharply, with many buyers looking to purchase older iPhones before Apple's next launch.

"A few days ago, the iPhone 17 Pro was selling for around Dh4,700. Now it is around Dh4,900, and there are chances it could cross Dh5,100 if demand continues," said Moideen Mustafa from Phoneline in Deira.

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He added that used iPhone 17 Pro models are still selling for around Dh4,200, but those prices could also increase if demand remains strong.

"The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is still around Dh4,000 for now, but we also expect its price to go up," he said.

According to Moideen, the iPhone 17 Pro max has become one of the most sought-after models.

"People are enquiring every day since the news about the iPhone 18 broke. Demand has increased a lot, and we even saw a shortage of the iPhone 17 Pro max a few days ago," he said.

Ashraf Hussain, another trader at the market said that demand is likely to remain strong over the next few months.

"Many people believe the iPhone 17 Pro Max will continue becoming more expensive until September, before the iPhone 18 launches. After the launch, prices may come down slightly," he said.

He added that if demand continues at the current pace, some popular models could become difficult to find in the local market.

"We may even see shortages because many customers want to buy before the new phone arrives," he said.

Samad Hassan, a mobile trader at Gargash Market in Deira, said prices of some iPhone 17 models have already increased by Dh200 to Dh300, with the biggest increase seen on higher-storage variants.

"Some 1TB models have become around Dh300 more expensive. Silver is the most popular colour at the moment, and demand is very high," he said.

According to Samad, prices in the local market change almost every day depending on stock availability and customer demand.

"If stock becomes limited, prices can move up quickly. We expect further increases if demand continues over the coming weeks," he said.

While traders say no one knows Apple's official pricing for the iPhone 18 yet, many believe reports of a higher-priced model have already encouraged buyers to look at the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 series instead.

For now, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max remains the most in-demand model in Dubai's local smartphone market, with traders expecting prices to remain firm until Apple officially unveils its next-generation iPhone.