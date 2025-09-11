From Dh6,000 to Dh12,000: Some UAE fans ready to pay double for iPhone 17 on Day 1

With Apple's in-store release in the UAE set for September 19, anticipation for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air is reaching fever pitch. Some fans are willing to pay nearly double the retail price to be among the first to own the device. While experts say excitement is outpacing previous launches.

“The 1TB iPhone Air is retailing at Dh5999, but some customers are willing to pay up to Dh12,000 for it,” said Mohammed Shareef, owner of Extel Mobiles. “Some people are ready to pay what it takes to get the phone on the first day. It is a matter of prestige for them.”

Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jackys BrandShop, said that he expected the iPhone Air to be “in hot demand” this year. “Pre-bookings start from Friday, September 12, and we expect a healthy pipeline via our physical stores and online channels,” he said. “The UAE is a phase 1 market for most launches, so those from countries in phase 2 may come in to buy. We will be selling to genuine customers only and not traders.”

Announced on Tuesday, the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 have several attractive features. Touted to be the thinnest iPhone ever, the Air has featured the biggest change seen in an Apple device in eight years. Although the company promises all-day battery life, tech experts have expressed concerns.

High demand expected

According to experts, the demand for the new phones is expected to be very high. “We already have three bookings at our shop for the new device,” said Mohammad Razik from Right Exit Phones Trading at Al Attar Shopping Mall. “We are not sure if and when we will get the stock, but people don’t care. Apple lovers are excited about the new features and want to get their hands on it.”

He added that several of those who buy the phone on the first day try to sell it. “Sometimes, we get people trying to sell the phone that they purchased on the first day,” he said. “They can charge a premium on it.”

He said he was hoping for a stronger interest in the new devices compared to the lukewarm response to the iPhone 16.

“For the last launch, we had some interest initially,” he said. “However, the demand dropped very quickly. This year, with the design changes, I think there will be a strong, sustained demand for the devices.”

Price drop for older phones

While some industry experts reported prices of older devices dropping, others reported a shortage in devices.

“We have seen the prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 go down,” said Shareef. “Many retailers want to sell off their stock to make space for the new devices.”

However, according to Ashish stocks for some previous generation models “has dried up prior to launch, especially iPhone 16 Pro” as there has been a sudden rise in demand. Raziq added that he has seen the prices for the iPhone 16 and its series go up “by around Dh200-Dh400” in the last two weeks.