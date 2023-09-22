iPhone 15 launch in UAE: Egyptian national, other tourists fly in to grab latest Apple phone

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 15 series is ready to roll out in the country today. Dubai Mall had an electrifying energy as thousands of iPhone enthusiasts arrived early morning on Friday to collect their reserved gadgets.

Many had reserved their iPhones in advance to be among the first to experience the latest technological marvel from Apple's online store.

Ahmed Brimu, an Egyptian national, was among the very first few shoppers at the Apple store in Dubai Mall.

He arrived in Dubai a few days ago to pick up 11 iPhones which he had reserved on September 15.

"It took a long time for me to escape the queue and enter the store. It is all worth it now after getting my hands on the new device," said elated Brimu.

"I purchased for my family all these devices who are eagerly waiting for it. I am so happy that I could make it on the first day."

Sanat Anarboyev, Adel and Aziz arrived in Dubai, all the way from Uzbekistan, to collect their phones from the Apple store in Dubai Mall.

The three cousins were among thousands of people who arrived at the Dubai Mall in the early hours of the day. All three of them were able to get 2 iPhone Pro Max 512 GB. "This is my happiest day," said Sanat.

"We came to Dubai on visit. As the launch date was coinciding with our stay here, we decided to try out our luck in reserving the new mobile phone. Surprisingly we got it for 8-10 am," said Sanat.

"We are leaving to Tashkent soon and I believe we are the first ones to get this in Uzbekistan," said Aziz.

