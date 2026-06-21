International Yoga Day 2026: 1,600 residents join session at Dubai Police Officers’ Club

Thousands of residents across the UAE marked International Yoga Day 2026 on Sunday, gathering for mass yoga sessions that transformed community venues into hubs of wellness, mindfulness and cultural exchange.

At the Dubai Police Officers' Club, around 1,600 people of different ages came together to celebrate the annual event. Families, schoolchildren, seasoned practitioners and wellness enthusiasts participated in breathing exercises, stretching routines and guided relaxation sessions.

A celebration of community and belonging

Addressing participants, Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, described the occasion as particularly significant, noting that it coincided with the beginning of Dakshinayana (six-month period of Dakshinayana includes significant observances and festivals such as Guru Purnima, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali) in the Indian calendar.

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"What a wonderful way to start a day. Today is a very special day in the Indian calendar, the day when Dakshinayana starts, and this is the ideal day to practice yoga," he said.

Thanking Dubai Police for hosting the event, Sivan said the support extended to the Indian community reflected the strong ties between the two countries.

"We all know that there is a ‘Proud of UAE campaign’, and today is a demonstration why we are proud of living in UAE," he said. "Many Indians who live here actually call UAE their first home and India their second home."

The diplomat also applauded the large turnout of students from schools across Dubai and Sharjah, recalling how children had arrived at the venue even before the event officially began.

"I'm especially happy and delighted to see that all our young Indian colleagues and diaspora colleagues have joined us today," he said. "In fact, when I was coming here in the morning, even before we, there were kids here."

Yoga and healthy ageing take centre stage

This year's International Yoga Day is being observed worldwide under the theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

Organisers said the theme reflects growing awareness of yoga as a holistic practice that can help people maintain vitality, resilience and independence throughout their lives. It also highlights yoga's role in preventive healthcare and its benefits for physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Major General Expert Mohammed Issa Al Adhab, Director of the General Department of Logistic Support at Dubai Police, said the strong participation sent a powerful message about yoga's growing appeal in the UAE.

"All our friends joining us in this very nice event, which has been organised by everyone’s hard work," he said. "The number of participation today is giving out a strong message."

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between the UAE and India, he recalled growing up in Dubai's Meena Bazaar district and witnessing the Indian community's contribution to the country's development.

"We have seen from the beginning how the Indian society has been built in Dubai and in UAE, and has grown as Dubai and the UAE grew," he said. "One of the most important contributions will be from Indians."

The senior Dubai Police official also noted that the event coincided with Father's Day, offering a tribute to parents attending the celebration.

"Finally, we should not forget that today is also Father Day, not only International Yoga Day," he said. "So, thank you to all the Fathers for their job of building all these families."

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, residents will mark the occasion beneath the iconic dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi. Organised by the Indian Embassy, the morning session offered participants a unique opportunity to practise yoga at one of the capital's most recognisable cultural landmarks, blending wellness with architecture, art and community spirit.