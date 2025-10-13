  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE to participate in international tsunami simulation exercise

This is a periodic exercise within Indian Ocean countries to ensure preparedness of the national authorities in dealing with potential natural disasters

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 8:30 PM

The UAE has announced that it will participate in the international tsunami simulation exercise IOWAVE25.

This is a periodic exercise conducted within countries around the Indian Ocean to ensure preparedness of the national authorities in dealing with potential natural disasters. This exercise involves hypothetical scenarios simulating an earthquake resulting in a tsunami. Authorities test the effectiveness of early warning systems and rapid response mechanisms.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and several partners from the public and private sectors are participating in the exercise, held in Qidfa, Fujairah, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). A public advisory was issued that the exercise would take place on October 15 at 10am.

The exercise is part of international and regional cooperation efforts to develop national capacities in crisis and disaster management. The aim is to ensure rapid coordination between relevant authorities according to well-thought-out plans.

It contributes to raising community awareness of safety procedures and how to deal with such emergencies.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed its commitment to actively contributing to national and international exercises, enhancing joint coordination and comprehensive preparedness to deal with disasters and emergencies. This is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to build an integrated national system to protect lives and property and ensure sustainable security and safety in society.

