International media highlights political, economic impact of Turkish President's visit to UAE

Reports say the cooperation between the two countries marks a political and economic milestone

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Erdogan in Abu Dhabi. — AP

By Wam Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 10:41 PM

International media outlets highlighted the strategic importance of the advancing relations between the UAE and Turkey, noting the cooperation between the two countries marks a political and economic milestone.

They also pointed out the potential contribution of both countries to ensuring regional security and stability.

Most of the media coverage focussed on the significant development in the bilateral ties between the two countries, most notably after the recent visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Turkey in November.

AFP noted that the visit of Erdogan to the UAE is the first official visit of a Turkish president in nine years, quoting Erdogan’s statement to the Khaleej Times upon his arrival. Erdogan said in a weekend op-ed in the Emirati English-language daily: "Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

"As Turkey, we do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country. We believe wholeheartedly in the importance of deepening our cooperation in this context in the future."

Russia Today highlighted Erdogan’s statement, stressing that the Turkish-Emirati dialogue has gained recent momentum and has advanced to the level of tangible cooperation. It quoted Erdogan as saying: “Dialogue and cooperation between Turkey and the UAE is important for peace and stability of the entire region.'' To greet Erdogan on his trip, which will take him to the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair on Tuesday, the UAE was lighting up the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in the colours of the Emirati and Turkish flags.

CNN Arabic published an article titled, "Turkish Flag on Burj Khalifa welcoming Erdogan’s Visit," which highlighted the warm welcome for the Turkish President in the UAE. The CNN affirmed that the visit signals Turkish solidarity with the UAE against the recent Houthi attacks, describing it as an "opportunity to reinforce their economic cooperation."

The BBC highlighted the impact of the visit on economic cooperation between the two countries, which are expected to sign 12 joint agreements in the areas of investment, defence, transport, health and agriculture, in addition to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in land and maritime transport.

Bloomberg published a report, titled, "UAE, Turkey Seek Deeper Trade Ties As Erdogan Visits," noting that the visit will help strengthen their mutual commercial and investment cooperation. The report said that Turkey is the UAE’s 11th leading trade partner, noting that the UAE has recently established a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.