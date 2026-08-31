UAE intercepts drone from Iran, denies reports of attack on Dubai's Al Minhad Base

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE on Monday denied "false media reports" of a missile attack on Al Minhad Air Base in Dubai. The country's defence ministry, however, confirmed that it responded to a drone, approaching from Iran, which was detected over UAE territorial waters.

This comes after Iranian state TV cited the country's army earlier today as saying it had attacked the US base with drones along with two other bases in Jordan in retaliation for American strikes on Iran's Larak Island. The fresh escalation marks the first strikes between the two warring parties in a month, driving up oil prices amid fresh uncertainties over the fate of Hormuz.

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US, Iran exchange strikes for first time in a month

US forces confirmed it struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island on Sunday. It denied a statement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the strike was an "act of aggression", claiming that "Iran created the threat".

US Centcom said that the "limited and precise" strike was carried out to prevent the IRGC from laying more mines in the Strait of Hormuz; Trump had recently declared the international waterway free of mines. The US military added that the strike was launched to "protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce".

Iran responded on Monday by attacking military bases in Jordan. The Jordanian army on Monday confirmed it intercepted eight missiles, albeit it did not mention the origin of the attacks, the official Petra News Agency reported.

The foreign ministry also said US and the parties supporting its military actions bear full responsibility for "consequences of escalation". Tehran will respond decisively to any further "enemy" military action, the ministry added, according to the Reuters report.

Second incident in less than two weeks

The UAE's detection of a drone from Iran is the second such incident in less than two weeks. On August 18, UAE air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, targeting maritime navigation.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the first missile fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second fell within territorial waters.

On that day, residents across the country also received an emergency alert, over a month since the last such warning issued on July 12.

UAE diplomat says 'strategy of targeting Gulf, Jordan' failed

Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the "policy of targeting the Gulf states and Jordan has proven to be a failure".

He said that the world needs a "realistic approach" that goes beyond the Memorandum of Understanding, which he said "failed to outline a practical and acceptable roadmap."

The diplomat reiterated that the state of "neither war nor peace" is not sustainable, and that realistic political solutions are required to overcome the escalation and return navigation to normal in the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE holds Iran 'fully responsible' for drone attack

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack that was intercepted over the country's territorial waters on August 31.

In its statement, the ministry said the UAE held Iran "fully responsible" for these attacks and their consequences.

The Emirates described the incident as a "dangerous escalation" and a "blatant violation" of the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents.

UAE cuts financial ties with Iran

Earlier this month, UAE suspended all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, in light of the regional conflict.

In a statement, the Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE (Mofa) Afra Al Hameli rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between UAE and Iran.

She said that the decision was taken "in light of the regional escalation that has undermined regional and international peace and security".

'Economic warfare'

The fresh exchange of attacks between US and Iran are also the first since US President Donald Trump opened a new front in the war, announcing an "Economic D-Day" on August 20.

Under the economic operation, which Trump termed as the "most crushing" taken against any country, the US has issued multiple secondary sanctions on the Iranian economy. The US warned countries against doing business with Iran, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today said that the Treasury Department is likely to unveil weekly new secondary sanctions. The war crossed the six-month mark on Friday, August 28.