Building the region's leading multi-line insurer
Martin Rueegg Group CEO of NLGIC Group, talks about business focus: future of NLGIC Group in 2023 and beyond, towards building the region's leading multi-line insurer, and expanding into other lines of business
NLGIC Group is a leading insurer in the Middle East region and one of the largest insurance group in Oman in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life insurance. The group comprises of six major companies: National Life and General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC. With a collective experience of over 80 years in the Middle East, NLGIC Group offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. Martin Rueegg, group chief executive officer at RSA is an experienced individual with a demonstrated history of working in the insurance industry in Asia and Europe. He has been recognised as an energetic and driven leader with entrepreneurial personality.
Excerpts of the interview are below.
1. Despite a competitive landscape, the outlook for the GCC insurance market shows potential growth even though considerable challenges are expected. What is NLGIC Group's perspective on the outlook of the GCC insurance industry and what role does the company expect to play in the near future?
We believe the GCC insurance market has potential for growth, despite facing some challenges. We see the country's impressive GDP growth and digital adoption rate, as well as the government's commitment to sustainable and diversified growth, as factors that could help nurture a thriving insurance sector in the next one to two years.
Some of the factors that will shape the development of the sector include market consolidation, investments in new technologies and business operations, fluctuating car insurance premiums, the rise of electric vehicles, increased demand for cyber insurance, and the importance of data analytics. At NLGIC Group, we expect to play a role in this growth by utilising technology and improving risk profiling and underwriting practices to offer efficient pricing of insurance premiums.
2. How will NLGIC Group drive business growth and which of its business lines do you anticipate being the key drivers?
We have set out a clear ambition and strategic goals that we want to achieve in the next three to five years. At the heart of our growth plan comes our purpose, which is to instill confidence in people to live the life thy want, well prepared for the unexpected.
To drive that, we have the ambition to be a leading regional multi-line insurance company delivering value to customers, beyond insurance, and sustainable and profitable earnings to our shareholders. To achieve the purpose and ambition, our four strategic pillars will bring together the best of both companies and sets out a clear pathway as follows:
- Market leading multi-line, multi-country and multi-segment Insurer
- Modular and agile business platform
- Differentiated customer proposition and experience
- Diversification into non-insurance services through partnerships and vertical integration
As part of our growth strategy, we want to consolidate and expand leadership position in medical, scale up P&C business and the motor insurance portfolio while optimising the operating model, creating a unique suite of proposition for target customer segments and generating value for our stakeholders. We are also committed to exploring opportunities to invest in non-insurance segments as well to create a beyond insurance ecosystem that has customer needs at the core and create value for all our stakeholders.
3. How do you anticipate leveraging digital innovative technology and data analytics to enhance customer experience?
We are a data hungry organisation with capabilities to manage and analyse data to provide timely and insight driven information. Data can provide valuable insight into claims experiences and patters, that can improve their risk profiling, underwriting practices and pricing. We intend to build and utilise next generation technology on data analytics to create digitised and personalised experiences to our customers. We aim to make data driven decisions to enable business growth while still maintaining an agile business model.
4. What gaps are currently there in the industry that you envision filling?
To begin with, our group comprises six major companies, with a highly diversified portfolio that spans across geographies and features an extensive range of general, health and life products for both individual and corporate customers, providing exceptional value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.
What differentiates us is our unique presence in all countries within the GCC and beyond, along with a modular and agile business model that provides a differentiated customer proposition and unparalleled experience. We are also actively exploring diversification into non-insurance segments to further strengthen our supply chain and offer additional value. Not only that, we want to become a one stop shop, providing end to end solutions that puts our customers at its core.
Our success is driven by our dedicated people and culture, innovative use of technology, multi-line/multi-country value proposition, robust data and analytics, strategic partnerships/synergies (including group), and our commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.
5. Can you elaborate more on the combined portfolio products that you offer to individual and commercial customers?
The products that we offer include medical and life insurance, home, auto and travel,P&C, bancassurance and affinity.
6. What's next for NLGIC Group?
In the coming weeks, our management team will work closely with the combined local teams to adapt our new group strategy to ensure that our country specific strategic initiatives are well defined and complement our local markets effectively.
Currently, we are working on an integration that encompasses new brand identity, cultural transformation, and building upon strategies that leverage the synergies of both companies, enabling us to move forward in our journey of ambitious growth while creating value and growth opportunities for all our stakeholders.