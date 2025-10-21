Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

Lured by false job offers and promises of a better life, many women arrive in the UAE only to discover they have become victims of human trafficking. Brought into the country under deceptive contracts, they are often stripped of their freedom and exploited by those who promised them stable work and safety.

When such cases are identified through the police, public prosecution, or the national hotline, victims are transferred to specialised shelters that provide care and rehabilitation. Among these is the Aman Centre for Women and Children, which offers medical treatment, psychological support, legal assistance, and vocational training to help survivors recover and rebuild their lives.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Many victims arrive traumatised or physically injured after months of exploitation. Some suffer from health issues, including chronic conditions or the effects of physical abuse. During their stay, they receive treatment, counselling, and skills training to prepare them for independent living.

Once legal proceedings are complete, survivors may choose to work in the UAE or return home with assistance from the Victim Support Fund, which helps them start small businesses such as beauty salons, tailoring shops, or grocery stores. Several women who once lived in the shelter have since established modest but sustainable ventures in their home countries.

Khadija Mohammad Al Ajil, Director of the Aman Centre, said the focus is on both emotional recovery and long-term stability. “We work to restore dignity and independence,” she said. “Some women begin new lives here, while others return home with the skills and confidence to start again.”

Family-related cases

The centre also addresses family-related cases involving women and young girls facing educational or social challenges. One case involved a teenage girl who had dropped out of school due to family conflict. She was supported to resume her education through counselling and partnerships with private universities, and eventually graduated and found employment.

Another girl, struggling with restrictive household expectations, received guidance along with her parents and siblings through workshops on communication and adolescent behavior. This improved family relationships and her motivation to continue her studies.

Al-Ajil noted that the challenges facing families are constantly evolving due to population growth and the diverse mix of nationalities in the UAE. “Social issues change with society, and institutions like ours must adapt to provide guidance, awareness, and rehabilitation,” she said.

She also cited an increase in calls from children reporting mistreatment, often stemming from cultural or generational misunderstandings. “Sometimes a child calls saying their parents were violent because they were denied time on an iPad,” Al-Ajil explained. “Our role is to help families and children distinguish between harmful behaviour and responsible parenting.”

Safe environment

To make the process less intimidating, the centre conducts interviews and hearings in child-friendly rooms equipped with digital tools, avoiding formal courtroom settings. “The environment should be safe, comfortable, and familiar; that’s how children open up and trust,” she said.

While, the centre provides temporary shelter ranging from a day to six months (depending on the case), the focus remains on rehabilitation and reintegration. Counselling, skills training, and workshops are provided to strengthen family relationships and emotional resilience.

Whether the cases involve exploitation or family tension, the approach is consistent: addressing root causes to prevent recurrence. “We begin with the family because that’s where change starts,” Al-Ajil said. “When families understand how to support their children, the impact lasts.”

Through these programmes, the Aman Centre continues to provide both refuge and rehabilitation, helping women and children in vulnerable situations recover, rebuild, and regain stability in their lives.