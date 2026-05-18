Inside massive UAE shipyard building Europe's floating luxury homes

Inside a massive shipyard in Umm Al Quwain, unfinished yacht structures rise several metres above the ground as workers move across metal scaffolding, moulding stations and busy production halls.

Some workers carefully shape giant hulls, while others work on interiors, glass panels and finishing touches inside the facility, where multiple luxury yachts are being built at the same time.

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One of the recently launched superyachts from the facility is the Majesty 145, a 145-foot vessel built over 14 months at Gulf Craft’s shipyard in Umm Al Quwain.

The company describes yachts like these as ‘real estate on water,’ floating luxury homes designed for multimillionaire buyers across the world.

Majority of the yacht-building process is handled internally at the facility. From moulding and structural work to interiors, glass installation and finishing, much of the work takes place inside the factory itself.

Giant cranes hang above partially built vessels while unfinished yachts sit side by side inside the production halls. Workers move between massive structures that, months later will sail across international waters as floating luxury homes.

According to company officials, more than 200 boats are built at the facility every year, with around 50 per cent of production catering to international markets, including Europe.

“A smaller boat can take around 30 days to build, while larger superyachts may take more than one-and-a-half to two years depending on the scale and customisation,” said Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft.

Brian Vicencio, who works in the admin department in the company said that having much of the work done in-house helps the company maintain tighter control over timelines, quality and delivery.

“We are able to manage several stages internally, from moulding to interiors, furniture, glass and finishing. That gives us more flexibility during production,” said Brian during the tour of the facility.

A short walk away from the unfinished hulls and industrial platforms floats the completed Majesty 145, offering a completely different world from the factory floor outside.

Spread across four decks, the superyacht features six guest cabins, an owner’s suite, dining spaces, lounge areas, a gym, sauna and open outdoor decks overlooking the water.

The interiors resemble a luxury waterfront apartment more than a traditional yacht. Soft lighting, marble-finished bathrooms, wood detailing and wide sea-facing lounges create the feel of a floating villa designed for long stays at sea. The vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests along with a crew of nine.

One of the standout features onboard is the owner’s suite, which includes large panoramic windows and private spaces designed for extended stays. Open decks and lounging areas are spread across multiple levels, while the bridge offers commanding views of the sea ahead.

Alshaali said that yachts like the Majesty 145 are being used not only for private ownership, but also for luxury charters in destinations across the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Just hours earlier, workers could be seen moving beneath unfinished hulls inside the production bays. Now, those same structures had been transformed into a finished superyacht with marble staircases, hotel-style rooms and panoramic sea views.

Alshaali said that the UAE has built a strong reputation in yacht manufacturing over the years. “We are proud to see yachts built in the UAE reaching clients across international markets,” he said.

Al Shaali said that the Majesty 145 is powered by twin 2,400-horsepower engines and includes stabilisation systems designed to improve comfort during long journeys.

As the tour came to an end, workers continued moving through the busy halls of the Umm Al Quwain facility, where more unfinished yacht structures stood under construction.

“Soon these yachts will also be in waters and sail across the seas,” said Alshaali.