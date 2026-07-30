Inside Dubai’s humanitarian hub helping stranded migrants find their way home

For many, Dubai is a city of opportunity. But for some, a dream of building a better future is cut short by unexpected hardship, leaving them unable to return home.

Whether they have lost their jobs, fallen victim to fraudulent recruitment agencies, misplaced their travel documents or found themselves in humanitarian circumstances beyond their control, thousands of people pass through one facility each year before beginning their journey home.

Hidden away in Al Awir, Dubai’s Center for Harboring quietly provides temporary shelter, healthcare and legal assistance to individuals whose departure from the UAE has been delayed, offering them dignity and support. At the same time, officials work to resolve their cases.

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Far from the image many associate with immigration facilities, the center operates as an integrated humanitarian hub, bringing together medical care, accommodation, legal procedures and travel coordination under one roof.

From arrival to departure

Every resident follows a carefully structured process from the moment they arrive.

The first stop is the medical clinic, where every individual undergoes an initial health examination. Those requiring further care are referred for specialist consultations before traveling.

Residents are then allowed to shower, receive clean clothing and access personal care services before moving into the residential section of the center.

Personal belongings, including passports, mobile phones, cash and valuables, are carefully documented and stored in secure lockers. Residents can request access to their phones whenever necessary, while landline telephones are available to help them stay in touch with family members and embassies.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, officials say the process is designed to restore a sense of stability during what is often one of the most difficult periods in a person’s life.

Nine services under one roof

The Center for Harboring brings together nine integrated services aimed at meeting residents’ humanitarian and practical needs.

These include accommodation and catering, healthcare through fully equipped medical clinics, social and humanitarian care, personal care services, security, secure storage of personal belongings, awareness and recreational programs, and coordination with embassies, consulates and relevant government authorities.

Dedicated teams manage each case individually, working with diplomatic missions to obtain emergency travel documents, complete legal procedures and secure departure permits.

The center also coordinates with specialized companies to arrange airline tickets, transportation to the airport and, in many cases, boarding passes before residents leave the facility.

Officials said consolidating all services under one roof significantly reduces the time required to resolve cases while ensuring residents receive comprehensive care throughout their stay.

A humanitarian approach

Speaking during the tour, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the center reflects the humanitarian values embedded in the UAE’s approach to government services.

“The Center for Harboring represents a distinguished model that reflects the UAE’s values of tolerance, solidarity and respect for human dignity,” he said.

“It demonstrates that the security, safety and stability enjoyed by Dubai extend not only to its citizens and residents, but also to everyone who finds themselves in exceptional circumstances that prevent them from returning to their home countries.”

He added that true leadership is measured by an institution’s ability to serve people during their most challenging moments.

“We believe that true leadership is measured by an institution’s ability to serve people and provide support under all circumstances,” Al Marri said. “This reinforces Dubai’s position as a global city for living and working and as a benchmark for humanitarian services.”

Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said specialized teams follow each resident’s case from arrival until departure, ensuring every stage of the process is completed efficiently.

“The Center was designed to bring together all essential services under one roof, streamlining procedures and accelerating their completion—from healthcare and essential living services to legal procedures and coordination with consulates to issue travel documents, through to flight bookings and the issuance of boarding passes from within the Center,” he said.

“Our team works to address the challenges faced by stranded individuals with the highest levels of efficiency, ensuring a comprehensive humanitarian experience that preserves their dignity until they depart the UAE.”

Thousands assisted

The scale of the center’s work is reflected in its latest figures.

During the first half of 2026, the Center for Harboring assisted 11,696 individuals who were unable to complete their departure procedures.

Over the same period, the facility served 322,232 meals, conducted 11,696 initial medical examinations, arranged 1,906 specialist medical consultations, coordinated the issuance of 4,568 travel documents through embassies and consulates, and facilitated 11,696 airline tickets.

Each figure, officials say, represents someone whose journey home required more than simply booking a flight.

Among the recent humanitarian cases was an African woman who entered the UAE on a tourist visa hoping to find work. Unable to secure employment and facing difficulties finding accommodation for herself and her daughter, who required medical care, she sought assistance from the Center for Harboring. Officials provided accommodation, healthcare, and essential support while coordinating the necessary procedures until arrangements for their departure from the UAE were completed.

More than an immigration facility

Walking through the center, it quickly becomes apparent that its role extends beyond immigration procedures.

Medical staff move between consultation rooms, case officers coordinate with embassies, and support teams ensure residents have access to food, accommodation and essential services while waiting for their travel arrangements to be finalized.

Rather than focusing solely on administrative processes, the center adopts a holistic approach that combines operational efficiency with humanitarian care.