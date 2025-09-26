UAE influencers push back against 'most distrusted profession' label

A survey naming influencers as the most distrusted profession has sparked pushback in the UAE, where creators and agencies argue the label oversimplifies a diverse and evolving industry. They say trust is being rebuilt through transparency, long-term collaborations, and authentic engagement with audiences.

Tatum Greig, founder of Bees&Honey, MENA’s only influencer-first creative agency, said part of the problem lies in how the word “influencer” is used. “The term has become generic, and that’s part of the issue. There’s a big difference between an influencer and a creator,” she said.

According to her, influencers are often seen as focusing on sales-driven collaborations that may feel overly promotional, while creators build original content rooted in authentic community relationships. “When influencers are treated as media channels, trust erodes. When they’re treated as collaborators, impact follows,” she said.

This came at Insight Discovery’s seventh annual Worst Reputation in the UAE survey, which was traditionally dominated by credit card issuers and recruitment firms. The list saw a major shift this year as influencers claimed the top spot. For most of the past six years, credit card issuers and recruitment firms dominated the rankings.

Greig pointed to the UAE as a unique case where social media consumption is higher than the global average. “Last year, 81 per cent of UAE users said they relied on influencers for recommendations in food, fashion, and beauty, compared to 51 per cent in the UK. Clearly, audiences here are open to influence, but the way the industry has executed it has led to slipping trust,” she said.

For her, rebuilding credibility comes down to creativity and consistency. She also highlighted that smaller creators often build stronger trust because they engage more closely with their audiences. “Micro and nano creators often carry stronger trust because they’ve nurtured close-knit communities. One misaligned collaboration can cost years of credibility,” she said.



This year, 21 per cent of UAE residents said influencers hold the worst reputation. This was followed by telemarketers and call centres at 19 per cent, credit card issuers at 13 per cent, recruitment firms at 11 per cent, and real estate agents at 8 per cent.

For fitness coach Nik Naidoo, who has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram, the survey results were not surprising. “The UAE has become a very popular place to live in recent years. In my industry, especially, there has been an influx of online coaches taking advantage of the benefits here, but not necessarily giving back to their community in equal measure,” he said.

Naidoo admitted the negative perception has some basis. “I think it’s completely fair. As coaches and influencers, it’s up to us to ensure we build genuine trust, loyalty, and connection with our community. Many, unfortunately, treat clients as a commodity,” he said.

He explained that his approach to building trust is rooted in authenticity and cultural connection. “I’ve always used social media to share my story, both highs and lows. People are tired of curated feeds. I also work on the ground with my community daily, and I’m learning Arabic to connect more deeply. For me, this is what creates trust,” he said.

Naidoo recalled one example where a woman joined his class after repeatedly seeing his TikTok videos. “She said she got good energy and a nice vibe from me, so she booked into my class. That made my week. At the end of the day, it’s about connection first, and connection builds authority,” he said.

Emirati gaming and tech creator Tamim Al-Ali, with 12,700 followers, said credibility is key in his field. “There are two parts,” he explained. “The first part, as a follower, is to double-check. Don’t follow just anyone who writes or films a review.” He added that today, people have access to multiple sources to fact-check information and determine whether the product or event an influencer is discussing is relevant or suitable for them.

“The second part is on the influencer, they must clearly indicate if something is paid or not. Either they are honest and deliver the message, or they are being paid. That’s the only way to build trust.”

He shared an example from his tech reviews: “I work in tech. There are cheap screens and expensive ones. I must clearly explain the specs and cost of each product. If I’m reviewing something, followers should know exactly what it is and how it works. This is how trust is earned.”

While distrust persists, industry insiders say the profession is evolving. UAE regulations, such as licensing requirements and clearer disclosure rules, are raising standards.

“The influencers who are thriving aren’t necessarily the loudest or most glamorous, they’re the ones showing credibility,” said Greig. “To shift perception, we need to stop thinking transactionally and start thinking relationally. Long-term partnerships and emotionally led storytelling will help rebuild trust.”

For many creators, the path forward is clear: distrust may exist, but consistent, credible, and culturally relevant engagement remains the key to restoring faith in the industry.