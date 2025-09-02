UAE influencer Anas Bukhash thanks Dubai Police for swift action after car catches fire

Entrepreneur and podcast host Anas Bukhash's car caught fire while it was parked, he shared in an Instagram post. The Emirati public figure had just wrapped up a recording of his immensely popular podcast AB Talks when the incident occurred.

“We were finishing an AB Talks shoot, and at the very end when wrapping up with our guests, I heard someone say there is a car on fire,” he wrote on his Instagram post. “The strange thing is I had a feeling it was mine before even going to look. I walk calmly to see, and it was.”

He said in that moment, he was thankful for a technical difficulty that delayed his shoot. “If the shoot didn't have a technical issue that delayed us, we would have been in the car,” he wrote. “How fortunate we were that it happened where and when it happened."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the video he posted, flames can be seen leaping high in the air from the engine of his GLS Maybach vehicle. Bystanders can be seen trying to battle the flames with a fire extinguisher, while Anas himself watches in shock. He added that when the incident occurred, there were labourers working right next door who rushed to his aid. “They had fire extinguishers and we needed a bunch of them,” he wrote.

He thanked Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence for their prompt action in helping extinguish the fire. In a photo, the engine of the vehicle can be seen completely charred. Watch the video Anas shared on Instagram:

He concluded the note with a word of advice to his more than 3 million followers. “Please double check all your car engines,” he wrote. “I have no idea how my parked car just randomly caught fire. I would have never expected this to happen. Please stay safe.”

Since being posted late on Monday, the post has had more than 72,000 likes and over 3,300 comments. Serial entrepreneur Anas was one of the first in the region to harness the power of social media, setting up an agency in 2014 and then beginning his podcast AB Talks in 2018. The podcast is the region’s top show of its kind, has over one million followers and has featured several celebrity guests including Bill Gates and Chris Martin. The interview series attempts to uncover deeper and often unseen sides of influential figures.