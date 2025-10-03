Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

From routine vaccinations to simple antihistamines, pet owners across the UAE say they are paying far more than expected for basic veterinary care. Some residents told Khaleej Times that inflated costs and unnecessary tests are discouraging people from adopting or fostering animals, while others are forced to look for cheaper alternatives in other emirates.

VC, a long-time Dubai resident who has lived in the UAE for over 48 years, said his experience left him frustrated. “I was charged Dh170 for two Zyrtec tablets at a vet clinic in Dubai. The same medicine is available for Dh15 for a strip of 10 in another emirate,” he said.

“We should have the right to get a prescription and source medicines from a pharmacy, but most clinics refuse. They take advantage of clueless pet parents and make them scared, running tests that aren’t always necessary," he added.

VC, who currently has one pet and fosters another, said he budgets around Dh500 monthly for animal care but has faced bills running into thousands. “One vet visit for a common cold cost me Dh1,700, later reduced to 700. A small paw infection set us back by another couple of grands,” he added.

For Emma Brain, who has lived in the UAE for 22 years and has four rescue pets — two dogs and two cats, including special needs animals, the difference between Dubai and Ajman is stark. “If I used Dubai vets for vaccinations and kennel cough, it would cost me over Dh1,000 for my two dogs. In Ajman, it’s Dh500 for both,” she said.

Emma said her experience with vets in Dubai has been mixed. “Some barely acknowledge the animal or put them at ease. Others show real empathy; one vet sat on the floor for half an hour to build trust with my disabled dog. That’s the kind of care I look for.”

She added that Dubai’s higher overheads partly explain the costs, but affordable options exist. “The municipality vets in Dubai are good, and kennel vets in Ajman provide quality care at half the cost.”

Rachel, another Dubai resident, who has two dogs and previously owned three dogs and a horse, said her family background in veterinary care helped her spot where costs escalate unnecessarily. “Many of the medicines vets sell here are actually human medicines, like painkillers or stomach protection, but the price is much higher at the clinic,” she said. “The same applies to food. Vets often promote specific brands, but at a pet store or online you can find the same product for 30 to 50 per cent less.”

Rachel added that not all experiences are negative. “There was a vet who suggested my dog stay at the clinic for monitoring, but I pushed back. I know how stressed animals get in cages, and since I was home all day, I could monitor him better. Eventually, I used medicines I already had and a cheaper food option. Owners need to ask questions and not be afraid to say no.”

The veterinary perspective

Veterinarians, however, say the picture is more complex. Dr Imran Mustafa, a Dubai-based vet, acknowledged that costs in the emirate are higher than smaller cities but said there are reasons behind the difference.

“Running a clinic here involves high rent, advanced equipment, and trained staff, which adds to the cost of care,” he explained. “In many cases, tests are not about overcharging but about ruling out serious conditions that may not be obvious initially.”

He agreed that clearer communication could help. “Pet owners should feel comfortable asking why a test is required and what alternatives exist. Transparency builds trust. Insurance and preventive care also reduce the risk of large bills later.”

On the issue of regulation, Dr Imran added: “Price caps may sound attractive but could limit investment in equipment or specialist staff. Guidelines on prescriptions and raising awareness about available options would be a more balanced step forward.”

Calls for transparency

All three pet owners agreed that while many vets in the UAE are skilled and dedicated, the lack of regulation around pricing and prescriptions leaves families vulnerable.

“Most pet parents are very emotional and will do anything for their animals, but that should not mean unchecked costs,” VC said. “There should be clear rules, transparency in medicine pricing, and the right for owners to get prescriptions filled elsewhere.”

Emma echoed that sentiment, saying pet groups and community networks help owners share knowledge and avoid unnecessary expenses. “Take advantage of vaccination offers, keep your animals healthy, and don’t hesitate to shop around for vets who actually care,” she said.

Rachel’s advice was more direct: “Do your research. Vets here can be excellent, but they can also push costs. Owners should remember they have a choice.”