Indra Nooyi: The living embodiment of an American dream

The former CEO and chairperson of PepsiCo was the star attraction of the 14th Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature

Indra Nooyi. — Photo by Shihab

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 10:22 PM

Many have chased and lived the ‘American dream’ — but how far can this great ambition take you? For Indra Nooyi, the sky was the limit.

“Those who pursue the American dream believe that no matter how much they accomplish, there is always something better to strive for,” F Scott Fitzgerald wrote in his 1925 novel The Great Gatsby, which captured the hedonistic jazz age in the Prohibition-era US.

Later, historian James Truslow Adams also popularised the idea in his 1931 book The Epic of America, describing the American dream as a pragmatic construct about “a better, richer and happier society for all citizens of every rank” and inimical to a “wealth gap”.

From being one of the five girls studying management in business school to becoming the first woman of colour and an immigrant to become the CEO and chairman of a Fortune 50 company — 66-year-old Nooyi is a living embodiment of the American dream.

Her journey from Chennai in southern India to leading the soda giant PepsiCo — thanks to a scholarship at the prestigious Yale University — is well documented in her new memoir, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future, which was published in September 2021.

It is an extraordinary story of an exceptional business leader, who headed the American multinational company for 12 years, which also included weathering the 2007-08 global financial crisis.

The memoir is a saga of how a middle-class Indian girl — who as a student in Madras Christian College in the early 1970s played guitar in an all-girl rock band and even captained an all-girl cricket team — ended up helming one of the world’s biggest consumer companies. It’s an honest portrayal of her legendary career and the sacrifices it so often demanded.

‘A product of my upbringing’

Nooyi wears her success lightly. “I’m a product of my upbringing,” she said. “I had a family where men felt that women should be educated as much as the boys. We should dream big and do whatever we want. I had a mother, who wanted us to get married at the age of 18 and at the same time, she wanted us to dream and soar. It was one foot on the brake and one foot on the accelerator. In a way, that helped. It kept our feet grounded and allowed our brains to soar. We were allowed to dream big,” she reminisced.

Nooyi moved to the US in 1978 after she got admission to Yale School of Management, where she earned a master’s degree in public and private management in 1980.

What was it like coming to America from a licence-raj India that was still grappling with its experiments with a fledgling democracy and happened to be on the back of Indira Gandhi’s draconian 18-month emergency rule?

Nooyi recalled that her initial years at Yale were “dreadfully lonely and the only community we had were other international students, who would help each other out with a mailbox or a bank account”.

In retrospect, she said: “We went through a period, what I’d call early settlers, where we had to figure out how to integrate and how to settle down”.

The Ganesha (a Hindu god) devotee overcame those initial challenges with aplomb and remained true to her values and social moorings. “As a vegetarian, I didn’t even know what a pizza was. In those days, as you’d know, there was no pizza in India. I never had cheese before in my life. Everything was new. It was exciting to uncover layers of complexities in American society and learn them. At the same time, it was a challenge,” she said.

A dream run

She worked for PepsiCo for 24 long years, including 12 years at the top.

Her tenure in the leadership role was seven years longer than the average CEO term at large companies, according to an Equilar study, a trusted source for corporate leadership data.

What was the secret behind such a long and successful run?

“Rather than thinking of it as a 12-year term, I see it as two six-year terms. Because in the first six years, there was a (global) financial crisis. I spent this time transforming and remaking PepsiCo, and the next six years were about reaping the benefits. So, even though it was one big 12-year tenure, when I think of it, it’s two six-year tenures. Perhaps that’s why it was possible to run the corporation for 12 years,” she said.

Away from the limelight

On October 3, 2018, she stepped down as the CEO of PepsiCo and remained the chairwoman of the board of directors until early 2019.

It’s been three years since she has been away from the limelight. What does a day in the life of Nooyi look like after the power woman walks into the sunset? “As a CEO, your life is programmed, almost a year or two ahead of time. For instance, where you’d be in a year, 80 per cent of your calendar is fixed and somebody is always moving you from place to place. Everything is so regimented and you’re expected to do certain things as a CEO,” she said.

“And, now I’m my own boss. I’m busier than I was with PepsiCo. But I can switch off if I want to. I’ve embarked on a wide variety of interests, unlike my time at PepsiCo where I had to focus on the company and its quarterly earnings. I have more freedom, and theoretically, more free time. But I fill in my free time with more interesting stuff to do. It’s certainly more exciting,” she added.

‘Less is more’

Nooyi got married to Raj K. Nooyi — who was the interim CEO of Plan International and the retired vice-president and global head of Supply Chain Management Center of Excellence, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — in 1980. They have two daughters, Preetha and Tara.

For over 30 years now, she has been living in the same house in Greenwich, Connecticut. ‘Less is more’ appears to be her mantra.

“Yes, we’ve lived in the same house in Connecticut for over 30 years. I’ve had a wonderful blend of India and the US. There’s lots of stuff that is Indian, including my prayer room. I am still a vegetarian and still have my south Indian food at home and a teetotaller. But there are many aspects of the home that are American, too, such as how it’s furnished and how it looks, the kind of sports and TV shows I watch. I’m a living example of the American dream — a happy blend of the East and the West,” she added.

‘Performance with purpose’

Nooyi’s legacy is her unique business model — “performance with purpose”. Her initiative led to connecting the dots between what’s good for business is also good for the world, such as healthier consumer products, and pragmatic policies to conserve the world’s limited and precious natural resources.

At PepsiCo, she decided “what if we change the way we make money with a focus on future-proofing the company and eliminating the risks that could happen if we were to perform in any society or any country”.

She illustrated her business philosophy with an example.

“For instance, if we open a plant in a water-distressed area and use too much water, that’s going against what that society needs. Thinking of doing right by society allows us a licence to operate in that society. It’s that risk-proofing of the company that allows us to be a responsible citizen in every country and community that we’re a part of around the world,” she said.

Nooyi believes in practising what she preaches. Charity is an integral part of “performance with purpose”.

She chose not to name a charity, but was candid about “my husband and I give to a lot of causes, such as the public health at Yale, the business school at Yale and all the educational institutions that educate our children”.

Now, she is giving a lot to the “care economy because that’s who we are”.