Indoor games, air-conditioned venue: Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2023 is back with new events, competitions

Facility boasts 5 football fields, 8 Padel tennis courts, 3 basketball courts, 6 badminton courts, 1 cricket court, functional workout centre, 1km running track

Photos: Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 5:19 PM

The second edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) 2023 returns with activities on 27 indoor tracks and sports courts spread across 27,000sqm area at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

So, there are two seven-a-side football fields, three five-side football fields, eight Padel tennis courts, three basketball courts, of which two are half size, six badminton courts, three volleyball courts, one cricket court under green carpet of lights, a Technogym cardio and functional workout centre and one-km running track.

Abdulaziz Mohammed, official spokesperson of ADSS 2023, said the event aims to encourage community members to lead a healthy lifestyle by practicing sports.

“The most special thing about this event is that it’s all indoor activities in an air-conditioned venue during the summer,” he told Khaleej Times after the official opening.

Also, there will be a set of new competitions and events for individuals, groups, families and sports enthusiasts of all fitness levels. These include four Champions League competitions in football, basketball, badminton, and Padel tennis, the International Yoga Day event taking place on June 21, Aloft Charity Run on August 12, mass indoor cycle challenge, ring-the-bell event and Emirati Women’s Day celebrations. The competitions and side events have been added to accommodate the significant demand and successful turnout seen in the previous edition.

The event is being organised by ADNEC Services, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, and in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council. One of the biggest events that offers sports venues tailored to athletes and sports enthusiasts was launched in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group and Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“ADSS offers sports enthusiasts and all community members an exceptional sports event and serves as an opportunity for individuals to elevate their physical activity levels during the summer in an air-conditioned environment equipped to the highest standards,” Al Dhaheri said.

Taking place in halls 6 to 11 at ADNEC, ADSS will welcome sports enthusiasts daily from 8am until 1am. Those wishing to make reservations can visit the event’s website www.adsummersports.ae and its various social media accounts @ADSummerSports.

“The Abu Dhabi Sports Summer is an ideal opportunity for all members of society to practice sports in a safe, cool environment during the summer, and in an atmosphere full of fun and vitality,” Al Awani added.

ALSO READ: