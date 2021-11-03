Indonesian President in UAE: Deals worth $28 billion to be inked

A total of 29 agreements are expected to be signed during this visit

Photo: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 3:31 PM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Abu Dhabi last night on a three-day visit to the UAE.

He will be meeting several UAE leaders and leading entrepreneurs with the main focus on accelerating economic recovery from the pandemic by bolstering trade and investments.

According to the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, a total of 29 agreements worth $28 billion – both between governments and between businesses – are expected to be inked during this visit.

On Wednesday, Widodo will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two leaders, who share warm relations, will have lunch together. In April, Widodo ordered the renaming of a major road in Indonesia after Sheikh Mohamed. And in October last year, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the construction of a mosque in Abu Dhabi’s embassy district, which will be named after Widodo, as well as the renaming of a street formerly known as Al Maarid Street after the Indonesian President.

Later in the day, Widodo will attend a business meeting with top entrepreneurs and visit Jubail Mangrove Park, where he will plant a tree sapling.

Widodo will then travel to Dubai, where he will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Widodo will visit the Indonesian pavilion and the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Widodo aims to promote strategic investment deals, particularly on sustainable energy, and his various visions on green growth, infrastructure, IT and the digital economy.

The Embassy said that 10 agreements will be signed between government agencies and there will be 19 business agreements with an estimated value of around $27.9 billion – as a total of the business deals that have a valuation.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will ensure that the various collaborations that have been established continue to be followed up and their implementation monitored,” said Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE Husin Bagis.

Widodo landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday night. He was received by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Bagis. Widodo held a meeting with Al Mazrouei.

Widodo’s delegation comprises Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

The UAE and Indonesia share a deep and long-standing bilateral relationship. The frequency of official visits by the top leadership, ministers and officials, has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years.

In September, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led an official delegation to Bogor for discussions with Indonesia to deepen trade and investment relations.

Earlier in March, the UAE announced that it will invest $10 billion with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund – Indonesia Investment Authority.

This visit is expected to enhance the existing cooperation and trigger more growth in the economy.