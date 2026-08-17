Look: Indonesians in UAE celebrate 81st Independence Day away from home

Indonesians living across the UAE filled the Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning as they celebrated Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day away from home.

The expats arrived wearing traditional clothes and textiles from different parts of their country, bringing together batik, tenun, songket and ikat.

The celebration began at 7am with the raising of Indonesia’s red and white flag, as embassy officials and members of the community gathered for the annual ceremony.

For a few hours, the embassy offered a small glimpse of the many cultures found across Indonesia. People from different regions stood together in their traditional clothes, reflecting the country’s national motto, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, or “Unity in Diversity”.

Indonesia’s Ambassador to the UAE, Judha Nugraha, said the different clothes and textiles worn during the celebration represented one of the country’s greatest strengths.

“The vibrant traditional attire and textiles we see today reflect the face of Indonesia,” he said. “We come from different regions and traditions, but under the Red and White flag, we are one Indonesia. This diversity is one of our nation’s greatest strengths.”

Young Indonesians raise the flag

The morning also gave younger Indonesians growing up in the UAE a chance to take part in one of the most important traditions of Independence Day.

Eleven young Indonesians were selected and trained to become part of the embassy’s flag-hoisting troop, known as Paskibra.

They were given the responsibility of raising the Indonesian flag during the ceremony, keeping them involved in a tradition they might otherwise have experienced very differently while living away from Indonesia.

The ambassador said that keeping that connection alive among younger generations is particularly important.

“We want young Indonesians growing up abroad to stay connected to their cultural roots, take pride in their Indonesian identity, and carry the values of unity and gotong royong — working together — wherever they go,” Nugraha said.

“Indonesia’s rich culture also serves as a bridge that brings Indonesia closer to the people of the UAE and the wider international community.”

The celebration was not limited to Indonesians. Foreign nationals married to Indonesians also joined their families at the embassy to mark the occasion.

From flag-raising to tumpeng and childhood games

After the formal ceremony came a more relaxed part of the morning.

The community gathered for the traditional cutting of tumpeng, Indonesia’s cone-shaped yellow rice dish that is often served during important celebrations.

Then came the games.

Children took part in an Indonesian cracker-eating contest, a pencil-in-the-bottle game and a traditional attire fashion show, taking part in familiar Independence Day activities from Indonesia in Abu Dhabi.

Awards were also presented for the best traditional attire and textiles.

The activities were part of a wider programme organised for the Indonesian community in the UAE. Other events included chess, dominoes, children’s games and sporting competitions, giving families more opportunities to meet and celebrate together.

50 years of Indonesia-UAE ties

This year’s Independence Day also marks another important milestone.

Indonesia and the UAE are marking 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, after formal ties between the two countries were established in 1976.

Over the past five decades, the relationship has expanded into areas including trade, investment, energy, education and culture, as well as exchanges between people in both countries.

For Indonesia, the anniversary is also an opportunity to introduce more of the country to people in the UAE — from its food and traditional clothing to its arts, culture and tourism.

The Independence Day gathering reflected that connection in a simple way: an Indonesian national celebration taking place in the UAE, attended by a community that continues to maintain its traditions while building its life abroad.

Community representatives played a role throughout the morning. Yuni Budi Pramudyo, chairman of IndoAdko, read the Proclamation of Independence, while Tetriani Wirasmini, chairwoman of Rabiul Khair, read the Preamble to Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution.

The prayer was led by Heggy Fajrianto Herman, Imam and Khatib of Suhail Muhammad Rosyid Asy-Syamsi Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

From the raising of the flag to the fun games, the celebration brought different generations of Indonesians together — thousands of kilometres away from home, but surrounded by familiar colours, traditions and sounds.