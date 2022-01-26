India's Republic Day: Envoy hails UAE as a safe country for expats

Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir lauds UAE-India bilateral ties during the pandemic and contributions of expats.

KT/Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 10:44 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 10:59 AM

The UAE continues to be one of the safest countries in the world, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir told expats on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Expats across the country are celebrating India's R-Day today, which marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect -- on January 26, 1950.

Addressing the Indian community members, who were gathered at the Indian Embassy and also virtually, the ambassador hailed UAE-India ties, which have remained 'intense' despite the challenges posed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I joined as Ambassador about two months back and it has been indeed an honour to serve India and Indians in the UAE. India and the UAE are undergoing a rapid and positive transformation in the bilateral relations, strengthened by the mutual support extended by either side during the pandemic. The mutual trust and reliability have encouraged broadening of our ties and exploring new areas of cooperation such as health, food security, clean energy and advanced technologies.”

The ambassador also spoke about the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Strategic Partnership (CEPA) Agreement, which is expected to be signed soon.

“CEPA, when concluded, will boost investments, trade, technological partnership and create employment opportunities across sectors.”

India at Expo 2020 Dubai

The ambassador noted that India has participated in the Expo 2020 Dubai in a big way with one of the largest pavilions and footfalls, which have crossed 800,000.

“We are indeed honoured that the Government of UAE has chosen India for a permanent pavilion at the Dubai Expo. This speaks of the strength of our bilateral relationship and the degree of trust and confidence we have in each other.”

Sudhir pointed out that the Indian expats were “one of the most critical pillars of strength” for the UAE.

“Your contributions, even during the most difficult of times, have been exemplary and will act as an inspiration to Indians around the world. Your achievements make India shine and thrive on the global stage. Your sincerity in giving back to the motherland is a vital cog in the wheel of our nation building.”

The ambassador lauded the contributions made by the community members in response to the pandemic.

“Our doors always remain open to provide whatever assistance we can to our Indian community members in the UAE.”

Houthi terror attack

Commenting on the recent Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi, the envoy thanked authorities for their cooperation in repatriating the bodies of the three Indian expats killed in the attack.

“We were able to quickly send back their mortal remains to their families in Punjab. We pray for eternal peace for their souls and for courage to their families to bear with the loss.”

Three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) employees, including two Indians were killed in the attack by Yemen’s Houthis on January 17.

The ambassador said the UAE Government and Adnoc “whole-heartedly” supported the embassy in the repatriation process.

“We are grateful to the UAE government and ADNOC for their support during such a difficult time. I wish to assure the Indian community that the UAE continues to be one of the safest countries in the world, and you should all keep working, as in the past, without worrying about security,” Sudhir said after hoisting the Indian national flag at the Embassy premises.

Sudhir also read out the address of the President of India and felicitated community leaders who made contributions during the pandemic.

Separately, ceremonies were held at Indian associations too.

India Social and Cultural Centre president Yogish Prabhu hoisted the national flag.