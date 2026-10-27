Indians travelling to UAE urged to secure adequate medical insurance

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have urged Indian residents or tourists in the UAE to ensure they have adequate medical insurance, warning that unforeseen illnesses and medical emergencies can leave patients and their families facing substantial bills.

In an advisory shared on X on Tuesday, the Indian missions said they had been receiving several instances of citizens encountering medical emergencies that resulted in huge medical bills beyond the capacity of patients or their family members to bear, with inadequate insurance cover.

“All Indian nationals who are travelling to UAE for visit or tourism purposes are hereby advised to take adequate and appropriate medical insurance, prior to commencement of their journey, which also covers cashless facilities including the cost of medical repatriation to India in the event of unforeseen medical emergency,” the advisory stated.

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The missions have also called on Indians already living in the UAE on employment visas or as dependents to check whether their existing insurance policies provide sufficient coverage.

“Indians residing in UAE on employment visa or as dependents are advised to verify that their medical insurance is adequate to cover all medical expenses in UAE and medical repatriation to India,” the advisory added.

The advisory highlights the importance of checking the scope of insurance coverage before travelling to the UAE or relying on an existing policy while living in the country.

For visitors, this includes confirming that the policy covers medical emergencies, offers cashless facilities where applicable and provides for repatriation to India if required. Residents and dependents have been urged to review their existing coverage to ensure it is adequate for medical expenses in the UAE and medical repatriation.