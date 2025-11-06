  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Popular Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

The longtime resident also appeared on 'Seat 07A', a podcast by UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 8:05 AM

Updated: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 8:40 AM

The statement signed by "the family and friends of Anunay Sood" reads, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They further asked his well-wishers to keep his family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

Sood was in Las Vegas attending the Strip Shutdown, which featured automotive magnates Horacio Pagani and Christian Von Koenigsegg. The influencer's recent posts also showed him at the event, with his latest one captioned, "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines".

The Golden Visa holder has been a longtime UAE resident and even had the opportunity to appear on 'Seat 07A', a podcast by UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali. In a small snippet of the unreleased video featured in the show's trailer Anunay Sood says, "I think travel changes everyone."