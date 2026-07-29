Indian tourists to Dubai can now use UPI to book Burj Khalifa tickets online

Indian travellers visiting the UAE can now use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets to one of Dubai's most iconic attractions, At the Top, Burj Khalifa. This is possible because of a partnership between Neopay, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and Emaar Entertainment.

At the Top is now the first attraction in Dubai to accept UPI for online payments. Indian visitors can log into the website and book their tickets before they even travel to the UAE.

This move marks a significant expansion of NEOPAY's partnership with NIPL, which has enabled Indian travellers to make UPI payments at several stores across the UAE via QR codes since 2022. Founded in 2020, NIPL has been deploying India’s real-time payment systems like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and card scheme (RuPay) outside of India.

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New growth opportunities

This initiative strengthens the digital payment bridge between India and the UAE while helping merchants better serve one of the country's largest and most digitally engaged visitor segments.

“The launch of UPI acceptance for online bookings at ‘At the Top, Burj Khalifa’ represents a landmark moment,” said Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of Neopay. “By bringing one of India's most trusted payment platforms to one of the world's most iconic destinations, we are making it easier for millions of Indian visitors to engage with the UAE's tourism and attractions sector.”

He added that the company was proud to continue driving innovation in cross-border payments while helping merchants unlock new growth opportunities.

Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO of NPCI International, said that Indian travellers are increasingly seeking payment experiences that are simple and easy to use when they travel abroad. “By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE,” he said.

A spokesperson for Emaar Entertainment said that India was one of the company’s most important international markets: “By introducing UPI as a payment option for online bookings, we are making the customer journey simpler, more intuitive and more convenient for Indian guests from the moment they begin planning their visit. This collaboration reflects Emaar Entertainment's commitment to delivering world-class experiences powered by innovation and customer-centric digital solutions."

The integration of UPI into At the Top's online booking platform signals a broader shift in international travel, where seamless, trusted digital payments are becoming as essential to travellers as the destination itself.