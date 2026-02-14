Family reunion turns tragic as Indian toddler visiting father in UAE dies in accident

A toddler who was in the UAE to visit his father was tragically killed when a car struck him. The boy, aged 1 year and nine months, had arrived in the country just a month ago along with his mother to spend time with his father who works here. Hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, the father worked as a salesperson at a local company.

The child was holding his mother's hand and was walking below the building they stay in, in Muweilah when the tragic incident occurred. "The mother was just throwing away garbage when the child suddenly broke loose and ran on to the road," said M.K., a colleague of the father. "The driver could not stop the vehicle on time."

He said the incident took place on Wednesday evening around 7pm, while the boy's father was at work in Qusais. “You know the traffic from Dubai to Sharjah at that time,” he said. “He immediately called another colleague of ours and they hurried to the area to take the child to the hospital. The ambulance rushed the boy to the hospital, but nothing could be done to save him. By the time the father reached the hospital, the child had died."

He said that the local authorities helped by rushing paperwork on the case and the boy was buried on Thursday after the Asr prayer in Dubai.

Heartbreaking scenes

According to M.K., the scenes at the funeral was heartbreaking. “When the body was shown to the mother, she cried and fainted,” he said. “The father then came and took her aside. There was not a single dry eye. It was such an emotional scene.”

M.K. said that the boy was born after six years of marriage and was the couple's only child. "The mother and the child had arrived at Abu Dhabi airport a month ago,” he recalled. “It was supposed to be a joyous family reunion. The father had taken time off to go pick them up. He was so happy to have them with here."

The couple left for their hometown in Kerala immediately after the funeral. "Yesterday, my wife called the mother on video call, and they spoke for a while," he said. "She seemed to be doing slightly better. We are all praying that God gives them the strength to get through this trying time. As a company, we told him to take as much time off as he needed and to only return to work when he felt ready. We are trying to support him in every way we can."