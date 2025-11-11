  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

He was rushed to Rashid Hospital immediately after the accident but could not be saved

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 5:30 PM

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

An Indian teenager died after falling from the top of a building in the UAE earlier this week.

According to Indian media reports, the 19-year-old Mishaal Mohammed, hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, was visiting his relative in Dubai when the tragic accident occurred.

Family members told the media that the boy was a photography enthusiast and was trying to take photographs of planes from the terrace of the building where he was staying.

He tripped and fell from the building while trying to get a shot. He was rushed to Rashid Hospital immediately after the accident, but could not be saved.

Procedures are underway to send the boy’s body back to India.