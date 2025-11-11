Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

An Indian teenager died after falling from the top of a building in the UAE earlier this week.

According to Indian media reports, the 19-year-old Mishaal Mohammed, hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, was visiting his relative in Dubai when the tragic accident occurred.

Family members told the media that the boy was a photography enthusiast and was trying to take photographs of planes from the terrace of the building where he was staying.

He tripped and fell from the building while trying to get a shot. He was rushed to Rashid Hospital immediately after the accident, but could not be saved.

Procedures are underway to send the boy’s body back to India.