Indian supermarket worker wins Big Ticket 24K gold bar with dad's lucky number

A supermarket employee from Kerala who has been trying his luck with Big Ticket alongside a group of friends for three years is now hoping a gold bar could help them launch a business in the UAE.

Shafi Pokkulangara Bappuhaji, 37, was among five winners in Big Ticket's Series 292, taking home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar. His winning ticket number was inspired by his father's lucky number — a choice that turned out to be particularly rewarding.

The Indian expat, who works at a supermarket, has been participating in Big Ticket for the past three years with a group of 15 to 20 friends. Shafi did not even find out about the win directly from Big Ticket. Instead, a friend called him with the news and asked whether he had answered the winning call.

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“At first, I couldn't believe what my friend was telling me! It was only when I checked the Big Ticket website and saw the results for myself that I realised we had actually won. I was so happy!” he shared.

The group hopes to sell the gold bar and use the proceeds towards starting a business together in the UAE. “We've been thinking about starting a business in the UAE, and this win could help us take a step towards making that happen. We're really happy and grateful for the win,” he added.

The prize could be worth a considerable amount. As of November 16, 24-karat gold in the UAE is trading at more than Dh460 per gram, putting the potential value of a 200-gram bar at over Dh92,000. However, its value may change depending on market prices when the winners decide to sell it.

Helping with financial commitments

Among the other winners was 25-year-old Anshad VM, an Indian sales professional living in Al Ain for two years. He and his group of 25 friends have been buying two to three tickets together every month.

“I was completely surprised when I heard the news! We've been buying tickets together for two years, so it was really exciting to finally win," Anshad said.

For Anshad and his friends, the prize couldn't have come at a better time. With several members of the group managing outstanding loans, they plan to cash in the gold bar and split the proceeds equally.

Anshad hopes to use his share to support his family in Kerala. “This win will really help us with some of our financial commitments, and I'm happy that I can use my share for my family. We'll definitely continue participating together,” he added.

'I was really happy'

Another winner, Md Saiful Islam, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi expat who has lived in Sharjah for 15 years, was surprised by his win despite participating only occasionally.

Saiful runs his own printing press business in the UAE, while his family remains in Bangladesh. Unlike the other winners who participated in groups, he purchases his Big Ticket entries individually.

“I was really happy when I found out that I had won! I don't participate very often, so it felt really good to receive such exciting news.”

He plans to check the value of the gold bar once he receives it and may consider selling it. If he does, he hopes to use the money to treat both himself and his family to something special. “I haven't decided exactly what I'll do yet, but I'd love to buy something nice for my family and myself. I'll definitely be taking part in Big Ticket again,” he added.

The other two winners were UAE national Ahmed Alketbi, whose winning ticket number was 236854, and Indian expat Mohamed Muslim, who won with ticket number 197099.

More prizes up for grabs in December

The wins come as Big Ticket's November promotion continues, with a Dh25-million grand prize set to be announced during its live draw on December 3.

Five consolation prize winners will also receive Dh100,000 each during the same draw, while three weekly e-draws remain, offering four winners Dh25,000 each.

Participants also have a chance to enter the Big Spin, with three selected customers getting the opportunity to win up to Dh1 million during the January 3 draw.

Two Dream Car prizes are also on offer, with a Nissan Patrol scheduled for December 3 and a BMW M440i for January 3.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.