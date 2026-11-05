Indian sexual assault offender extradited from UAE after Interpol issues Red Notice

An Indian fugitive has been extradited from UAE, the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. Sajeer Palli Mooppam is an Interpol Red Notice subject who was wanted by Delhi Police in connection with a sexual assault case.

An escort team from Delhi Police came to UAE to take Mooppam back to India. The police and the fugitive arrived in New Delhi on November 4.

Details of the case

Investigation into the sexual assault case revealed that the accused and an accomplice forcibly administered a drug to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated. The accused then took her to a hotel and checked in using fake credentials.

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He subjected the victim to sexual assault. The rape was corroborated by subsequent medical and forensic reports. A comprehensive chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court.

Interpol Red Notice and arrest

According to the Interpol website, a Red Notice is "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

The Red Notice, Interpol said, is issued at the request of a member country, and is based on the arrest warrant or court order issued by that country.

It contains:

Information to identify the wanted person, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye colour, photographs and fingerprints if available.

Information related to the crime they are wanted for, which can typically be murder, rape, child abuse or armed robbery.

The CBI, at the request of Delhi Police, got a Red Notice for Sajeer Palli Mooppam published by the Interpol. Subsequently, UAE authorities arrested Mooppam. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India.