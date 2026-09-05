UAE's Indian schools shift from internal assessments to early CBSE 2027 board preparation

As classrooms fill up across Indian schools in UAE, following the long summer break, the academic calendar is quickly moving from settling-in routines to assessment mode. For younger year groups, Term I examinations are already on the horizon, with schools stepping up revision even as students get back into the rhythm of daily lessons.

At Sharjah Indian School, the first round of exams is only weeks away, while Ambassador School Sharjah has opted to push its internal assessments into October this year, allowing families more time to return and students to adjust after the extended break.

The picture changes significantly for students in board classes. With Indian-curriculum schools following an April-to-March academic cycle, Class 10 and 12 students have already entered a more intensive preparation phase, with preparatory examinations, practicals and board exams mapped out over the coming months.

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Across schools, however, principals say the emphasis is not simply on starting early. The focus is increasingly on using regular assessments to identify gaps, build confidence and strengthen examination skills — rather than leaving revision and preparation to the final weeks.

UAE schools begin Term I revision as students settle back

At Sharjah Indian School, Principal Pramod Mahajan said the countdown to Term I examinations has already begun, with different year groups scheduled to sit their papers in roughly two to three weeks. The school has also seen a notably strong return to classrooms as compared to previous years, with around 85 per cent of students back in the opening days.

“The Term I exams will start in about 15 to 20 days for the different year groups, so revision has already begun. What has been particularly encouraging this year is the attendance from Day 1. It has been quite impressive compared to the last three or four years. Around 85 per cent of our students have returned in these early days, which is a very positive start to the academic year.”

At Ambassador School Sharjah, the longer summer break and the timing of Onam have influenced the scheduling of internal examinations. Principal Arogya Reddy said the school would normally begin these assessments in the third week of September but has moved them to October this year as families continue to return.

“Usually, we begin our internal assessments and exams in the third week of September. But this time, the summer break was almost two months long, and with Onam falling towards the end of August, families are still returning as the new academic year begins. Although attendance has been quite good, we decided to push the exams slightly later this year, to October.”

That adjustment, however, does not apply to the school's board classes, where the academic timeline is already much further along. Reddy said Term I and the examinations had been completed before the summer break, leaving students now to focus on the next stages of their board preparation.

“For our board classes, however, preparation is already well underway. We completed Term I and the exams before the summer break, as Indian schools begin their academic session in April. Board students will now have a series of preparatory exams starting in October, with their practicals beginning in January and the board exams in mid-February. So, for them, the exam preparation has definitely begun.”

CBSE 2027 preparation moves towards continuous assessment

For Class 10 and 12 students, schools say the objective is to make preparation a steady process rather than a sudden escalation as board exams approach.

At Woodlem Park School, Ajman, Principal Shiny Davison said the school has already introduced structured examination preparation and orientation programmes for students and parents. The approach is built around clear timelines, assessment schedules and revision plans, while teachers track individual progress through what the school calls its ‘Academic Pulse Check’.

“Board examination success is built through consistency, confidence and the right support—not last-minute pressure. In our school, the CBSE 2027 examinations have already begun, with structured examination preparation sessions and orientation programmes for students and parents. Clear timelines, assessment schedules and revision plans are shared well in advance to help students prepare with clarity and purpose.”

The school's approach also includes identifying learning gaps early and providing targeted support rather than waiting for examination results to reveal weaknesses. Davison said students are also being supported through well-being and stress-relief sessions as schools try to balance academic preparation with the pressures associated with board examinations.

“Our ‘Academic Pulse Check’ is a regular practice through which teachers monitor individual progress, identify learning gaps and provide timely personal coaching and mentoring. We also conduct well-being and stress-relief sessions, helping students manage examination anxiety, maintain focus and develop healthy study habits.”

A similar emphasis on building foundations early is being adopted at Shining Star International School. Vice Principal Sim Ajay said preparation for the CBSE 2027 examinations begins from the start of the academic year, but the intention is not to put students under pressure months ahead of the boards.

“In our school the preparation for the CBSE 2027 examinations begins from the start of the academic year. However, our focus is not on early exam pressure but on building strong conceptual understanding, regular study habits and confidence. Continuous assessment and timely intervention help us identify learning gaps well before students reach the examination stage.”

That philosophy is being reflected in the way schools are using internal assessments and mock examinations. Rather than treating each test as an isolated exercise, schools are using them to progressively strengthen students' ability to apply concepts, write answers effectively and manage examination time.

“We are placing greater emphasis on continuous and competency-based assessment, with students being exposed regularly to application-orientated and CBSE-style questions. Revision is being planned progressively rather than left until the end of the year. Internal assessments, periodic tests and mock examinations are being used to identify gaps, strengthen answer-writing skills and improve time management.”