Indian RAK resident of nearly 2 decades among 5 winners sharing Dh500,000 in Big Ticket

Five expats from India and Bangladesh are celebrating a combined Dh500,000 win in Big Ticket’s Series 290, with each taking home Dh100,000 in consolation prizes.

The winners, based in different parts of the UAE, shared their excitement after learning that their tickets had secured a prize, with some saying the win had prompted them to think about their families and future plans.

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Shiblin Sarfraz

Originally from India and now living in the UAE, Shiblin Sarfraz was delighted to discover that ticket number 250439 had won a prize.

The win marked a memorable moment for Sarfraz, who was among the five participants to take home Dh100,000.

Suresh Kumar

Suresh Kumar, a 39-year-old operations management professional from Punjab, India, has lived in Ras Al Khaimah for the past 19 years, while his family remains in India.

He first learned about Big Ticket through social media and has been participating since 2019, sometimes buying tickets individually and at other times joining a group of friends.

For Series 290, Kumar decided to purchase a ticket on his own and selected the number at random. It turned out to be a winning choice.

“I was very happy when I received the winning call. I’ve been participating for several years, so it was a great feeling to finally receive that call, especially with a ticket I had purchased on my own,” he said.

Kumar has yet to decide how he will spend the prize money, saying he plans to wait until he receives it before making any decisions.

“I’ll wait until I receive the prize and then decide what I want to do with it,” he said.

Mullapulli Praveen Babu

Originally from India, Mullapulli Praveen Babu is also based in the UAE. He was overjoyed to learn that his Big Ticket entry, ticket number 303871, had secured a prize.

He was among the five winners to receive AED 100,000 in Series 290.

Mohammed Rafiqul Islam Ahmed Meah Talukder

Mohammed Rafiqul Islam Ahmed Meah Talukder, 53, from Bangladesh, has lived in Dubai for the past 17 years, while his family remains back home.

A regular participant, he usually takes part in Big Ticket as part of a group. Learning that the group had won was a moment he said he would remember for a long time.

“I felt very happy when I found out we had won. When you are living away from your family and working hard, moments like this mean a lot,” he said.

“The first thing I thought about was my family back home and how happy they would be to hear the news.”

The win encouraged Rafiqul to try his luck again, and he purchased another ticket the following day.

The prize money will be shared among the group, while Rafiqul is still considering how he will use his share.

“I just want to thank the Big Ticket team for this experience. It has brought us a lot of happiness, and we will definitely continue taking part,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar

Sandeep Kumar, 43, a freelance technician from Gujarat, India, has worked in the Middle East for more than 13 years.

He has been participating in Big Ticket for the past three years, usually joining a group of six friends.

For Series 290, however, Kumar decided to buy a ticket individually for the first time. He selected the number at random, not expecting it to bring him his first win.

“I’ve been trying my luck for a while, so it felt really good to finally win,” he said. “What makes it even more special is that this was the first ticket I bought on my own.”

Kumar plans to keep things simple for now, saying he expects to put most of the prize money into his savings.