Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has awarded a contract to Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd for outsourcing consular support services in the UAE, according to an official notice issued on April 20.

The contract covers services including passport, visa, OCI, police clearance certificates (PCC), surrender certificates (SC), Global Entry Program (GEP) verification and related attestation support at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The decision follows a tender issued in November 2025. Financial bids of four shortlisted companies were opened on March 30, 2026.

“After examination of financial bids… the financial bid of M/s Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd is declared as the Lowest Financial Bid (L1)… and the contract is awarded,” the embassy said.

BLS International has been handling Indian consular outsourcing services in the UAE for several years.

The embassy has not yet announced implementation timelines.

Announcement

The announcement by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi came on Tuesday that the decision follows a tender issued in November 2025 for outsourcing a wide range of services at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

According to the embassy, financial bids from four shortlisted companies- Alhind, DU Digital Global Ltd, SGIVS Global LLC and VFS Global, with Alhind giving the lowest bid.

Last year, India had debarred BLS International Service Ltd. from bidding for new Indian Mission contracts for two years. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) order, dated October 9, 2025, cites allegations that include court cases and complaints from applicants.

Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd is part of the Alhind group of companies which has interests in IT software, luxury rentals and foreign exchange among others. Founded in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 1992, the company began its operations in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries in 1995. Last year the company received the no-objection certificate to begin its domestic airlines in India.

A source close to the matter said that Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd must meet the criteria set by the Indian embassy within 60 days of the contract being awarded to be able to start offering the consular services. Khaleej Times has reached out to Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd for a comment.